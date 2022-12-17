Oilers Interested in Trading For Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty [Report]

According to a report by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Edmonton Oilers might be interested in trading for forward Sam Lafferty of the Chicago Blackhawks. Friedman said on OilersNow Friday: “I think [Sam Lafferty] is a guy that’s been on [the Oilers] radar.” Friedman also added that Noel Acciari (of the St. Louis Blues) is a guy that the Oilers have looked at, but he doesn’t know if it’s feasible or not.

As for Lafferty, he could be of use to the Oilers in a couple of ways. First, he’s got enough skill to play in a top-six role. He was recently elevated to the top line to play with Patrick Kane and he didn’t look out of place there. Ben Pope writes, “Sam Lafferty seems unleashed tonight. He’s been showing off his speed on the forecheck a lot more than usual. Richardson talked yesterday about wanting Lafferty to do that to create more space for Kane.” If the Oilers can add a player who knows his role in the bottom six but can create more room for someone like Connor McDavid, that’s a valuable player.

Sam Lafferty Oilers trade rumors

Lafferty is also an affordable option for the Oilers, especially when you consider their salary cap issues. He’s making $1.15 million on a two-year deal and that will be important as GM Ken Holland tries to add to his roster, but has limited room in which to maneuver.

The issue for the Oilers might be Lafferty’s injury status. He recently returned to the Blackhawks lineup after missing six games with a back injury. He says, “I’m feeling pretty good” and last week added, “I got a lot of work with the trainers and have been on the ice a few days now. I’m feeling ready to go, so hopefully I’ll be back soon.” He has since returned but has no points since returning on December 9th.

The Blackhawks are looking to move assets prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. It’s not clear what the ask for Lafferty would be, but a mid-round pick or later might get it done.

