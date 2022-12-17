Canucks Want to Make Hockey Deal, Get Players in Horvat Trade

According to Pierre LeBrun, the Vancouver Canucks aren’t just looking to move Bo Horvat in a deadline trade that would see the team add prospects and picks. Instead of rebuilding, LeBrun claims that it sounds like the Canucks want to compete and bring in players that fill holes in their lineup.

In a recent article for The Athletic, LeBrun took a look at where things are at with the Horvat trade buzz and wrote:

I assumed the Canucks would be asking for a futures-only package, as selling, retooling teams most often do when they’re dealing with an in-season trade for a pending unrestricted free agent. But so far, it seems that Vancouver is looking instead for more of a hockey deal — to upgrade at center ice and/or right-shot defense if possible and bring in a player in the twentysomething age range this Canucks management group has focused on since coming on board.

Bo Horvat Canucks trade talk

He adds that there’s no timeline on a potential trade but says the Canucks could pull the trigger on a deal sooner than later if someone steps up and gives them what they want. If not, the team is prepared to wait until closer to the deadline to do this deal.

The NHL insider notes that this is quite interesting because it suggests the Canucks are still trying to compete for a playoff spot. They are a couple of points outside of the wild-card spot and a few wins could put them in the mix. It also suggests that whatever team is looking at Horvat is likely looking at him on a long-term deal, which means an extension would potentially be part of the trade package. Horvat might have been a good rental, but if the team trying to acquire him sees him as a player they build around, it makes sense the Canucks might try to move him for an equally valuable asset or a couple of assets that fill needs on their roster.

