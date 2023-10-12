Oilers Get Good News On Dylan Holloway Injury

According to head coach Jay Woodcroft, Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Hollway should be in the lineup for the Oilers on Saturday as the team tries to rebound from an embarrassing loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Holloway blocked a shot in the third period and immediately went off the ice and down the tunnel after getting hit in the hand. He didn’t return to the game.

It wasn’t clear at the time if Hollway not coming back had more to do with the score of the game and the Oilers being extra cautious or if there was real concern for Holloway and a possible hand injury. The good news is that it doesn’t appear to be anything serious.

Jay Woodcroft says he expects Dylan Holloway to play Saturday. pic.twitter.com/N4PeUFGVNc — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) October 12, 2023

Holloway’s NHL career has been full of injury issues. A high-end prospect that the Oilers are hoping turns out to be a solid NHL top-six forward, he’s missed more games than he’s played due to multiple issues. He’s finally starting a season healthy and as a regular member of the team. That he was almost hurt in the first game of the season, especially after being one of the few bright spots in an 8-1 loss, was concerning.

Holloway is a key depth piece for Edmonton and with the team already short-handed due to salary cap concerns and other issues on the blue line, not having an inexpensive, but useful forward like Holloway in the lineup could have been a sizeable hurdle for the team.

Dylan Holloway Edmonton Oilers forward

The Oilers Just Need to Play Better

With Holloway back in, the Oilers can focus on finding a way to show up and put in a full 60 minutes on Saturday in their rematch against the Canucks. Edmonton was badly outplayed and the scoresheet reflected it, even if the outcome didn’t necessarily reflect how good the Oilers actually are.

Injuries will be a factor this season, but for Edmonton, showing up and outworking the opponent is going to be their biggest obstacle game in and game out. If they can do that, 8-1 losses should be few and far between.

Next: Huge Silver Lining In Oilers Embarrassing Loss to Canucks