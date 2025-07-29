NHL Insider Explains Why McDavid Contract Term Won’t Matter

Edmonton Oiler fans are waiting on Connor McDavid’s next contract with the team. Speculation is everywhere, from McDavid will sign within the month, to he’s doing a long-term deal, or signing for a shorter term to hold the organization to the fire. NHL insider Frank Seravalli provided insight into what the superstar’s extension might look like—and why maybe the term doesn’t matter.

Speaking recently, Seravalli noted that he could see McDavid signing a four-year or an eight-year extension, but he wasn’t sure it would change McDavid’s future with the Oilers. While an eight-year extension remains the signing that puts all the contract speculation behind the Oilers’ captain for a massive chunk of his career, a shorter-term deal gives McDavid a chance to leave if things aren’t working out. Either way, Seravalli suggests an average annual value (AAV) projected between $16 million and $17.5 million.

“These are just ballparks,” Seravalli cautioned. “But I’m not completely confident it’ll be a four-year deal. I still think it makes more sense to go for eight and be done with it.”

McDavid not returning right away for the Oilers

The logic behind a shorter deal could be strategic leverage. As Seravalli explained, McDavid holds all the power. If the Oilers don’t meet expectations—especially in their all-in push for a Stanley Cup—McDavid could walk when the contract ends or even force a move before then.

However, he also thinks McDavid has similar leverage on an eight-year deal.

“If he decides after four years or even three that the Oilers aren’t getting it done, he can raise his hand and say, ‘I want out,’ and they’ll have no choice but to make it happen,” Seravalli said. The only potential hurdle for McDavid is that, should he want out via trade, he would have to work a no-move or no-trade clause into his contract (which is probably a given). This way, he could control the outcome of where he’s traded to, which would typically be the upside of free agency.

Seravalli added that signing a short-term deal won’t necessarily “light a fire” under management any more than the urgency that already exists.

Is Seravalli right? Will the Oilers feel pressure to keep McDavid happy regardless of the deal he signs? And, does McDavid really care about the talk that could surround his future if he opts for a shorter-term deal?

