Edmonton Oilers
‘It Is Coming…’ Says Journalist About McDavid vs Stars in Game 3
Connor McDavid is looking for a breakout game in the series between the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars. Is it in Game 3?
Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal wrote as part of his 9 Things column on Sunday that everyone is waiting for Connor McDavid to start scoring versus the Dallas Stars. With 20 points, but only three goals in these playoffs, McDavid is likely eager to get on the scoreboard, too. Will it eventually happen, and maybe as early as Game 3 between the Stars and Oilers on Sunday afternoon?
“We are all waiting for Connor McDavid to “go off,” in terms of goal scoring. No doubt he is, too, despite his otherwise elevated level of play. He is sure all around it, though: First in these NHL playoffs in shots, slot shots, inner slot shots and rush chances. It is coming…”
Keep an Eye on McDavid in Game 3
All eyes will be on McDavid Sunday, and not just because he’s looking to score. After Game 2, Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said, “Does anyone in this room think that if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, that it’s not a five-minute major?” This was a reaction to a slash by Darnell Nurse that took Roope Hintz out of the lineup. Hintz did not return, and his status for Game 3 is unclear.
The Stars have hinted they’ll be looking for payback, and the coach’s comments suggest McDavid might be their target.
This means that McDavid will either be fighting through hacks and whacks all day, or he’ll explode offensively, mainly if the Stars get carried away and look for retribution.
McDavid Needs to Shoot More
Edmonton’s power play has been lackluster compared to previous seasons. They’ll be looking to raise their success rate from 25 percent, which places them seventh among playoff teams. This may be where McDavid gets on the board, but it will start with him shooting the puck in Grade A positions.
Ironically, he leads all skaters in the playoffs with 51 shots. His shooting percentage of 5.9% is nearly half of what it was last postseason.
Will Game 3 be McDavid’s breakout game of this series?
Next: DeBoer Plays Biased Treatment Card, Puts Target on McDavid Before Game 3
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 seconds ago
‘It Is Coming…’ Says Journalist About McDavid vs Stars in Game 3
Connor McDavid is looking for a breakout game in the series between the Edmonton...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 30 minutes ago
Panthers Dominate Hurricanes: DQ Blizzards, Plastic Rats Stealing Headlines
The Florida Panthers are dominating the Carolina Hurricanes to the point everyone is talking...
-
New York Islanders/ 23 hours ago
Islanders and Shanahan Determine Match ‘Isn’t a Fit’
Both Brendan Shanahan and the New York Islanders have determined it's not a fit...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
‘It Cost Us the Game’: Oilers Shift Focus for Game 2 vs. Stars
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Dallas Stars in Game 2, with special teams...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
‘A Done Deal’: Marner Free Agency Plans, With 7 Teams Out
It sounds like Mitch Marner has made up his mind about free agency, with...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Rumors Swirl Around Potential Filip Hronek Trade by Canucks
There are rumors the Vancouver Canucks might consider a Filip Hronek trade this summer....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Insider Says Oilers Have Rival Ready to Pitch Offer to McDavid
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun believes that the Los Angeles Kings are ready to make...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames Reportedly Exploring Three-Year Deal with Connor Zary
The Calgary Flames appear to be interested in extending Connor Zary in the short...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Insider Surprised if New GM Doesn’t Enter Marner Sweepstakes
The Los Angeles Kings will be aggressive in pursuing free agents and one insider...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers’ Connor Brown Questionable vs. Stars, Plus Injury Updates
Connor Brown could miss Game 1 for the Edmonton Oilers as he's a game-time...