‘It Is Coming…’ Says Journalist About McDavid vs Stars in Game 3

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal wrote as part of his 9 Things column on Sunday that everyone is waiting for Connor McDavid to start scoring versus the Dallas Stars. With 20 points, but only three goals in these playoffs, McDavid is likely eager to get on the scoreboard, too. Will it eventually happen, and maybe as early as Game 3 between the Stars and Oilers on Sunday afternoon?

Leavins writes:

“We are all waiting for Connor McDavid to “go off,” in terms of goal scoring. No doubt he is, too, despite his otherwise elevated level of play. He is sure all around it, though: First in these NHL playoffs in shots, slot shots, inner slot shots and rush chances. It is coming…”

Keep an Eye on McDavid in Game 3

All eyes will be on McDavid Sunday, and not just because he’s looking to score. After Game 2, Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said, “Does anyone in this room think that if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, that it’s not a five-minute major?” This was a reaction to a slash by Darnell Nurse that took Roope Hintz out of the lineup. Hintz did not return, and his status for Game 3 is unclear.

Connor McDavid injuries Oilers

The Stars have hinted they’ll be looking for payback, and the coach’s comments suggest McDavid might be their target.

This means that McDavid will either be fighting through hacks and whacks all day, or he’ll explode offensively, mainly if the Stars get carried away and look for retribution.

McDavid Needs to Shoot More

Edmonton’s power play has been lackluster compared to previous seasons. They’ll be looking to raise their success rate from 25 percent, which places them seventh among playoff teams. This may be where McDavid gets on the board, but it will start with him shooting the puck in Grade A positions.

Ironically, he leads all skaters in the playoffs with 51 shots. His shooting percentage of 5.9% is nearly half of what it was last postseason.

Will Game 3 be McDavid’s breakout game of this series?

