Game 4 Injury Updates for Oilers: Brown, Ekholm, Pickard

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says Connor Brown is out for Game 4 between the Oilers and the Dallas Stars. After taking a high hit and not returning, Brown will likely be replaced by Viktor Arvidsson, who was flying around at practice on Monday.

Some fans aren’t happy with the hit on Brown, seeing as he hadn’t actually touched the puck when contact was made. Petrovic jumped into the head and the shoulder appeared to hit Brown’s head before anything else. At the very least it could have ruled interference. There might have been a case for the NHL to look at the hit.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard may be able to back up Stuart Skinner. Skinner picked up a 6-1 win in Game 3, and Pickard has been out since partway through the series with the Vegas Golden Knights after being bumped into by Tomas Hertl.

Pickard was back on the ice with Oilers teammates this morning. If he can return, that’s great news for Edmonton, even if Skinner is playing well and has earned back the starting role in these playoffs.

Knoblauch says it’s still undecided if defenseman Mattias Ekholm will play in Game 4. Says he’s still day to day. The hope was that he would be back for Game 3, but he wasn’t ready. The Oilers aren’t feeling the need to rush Ekholm back, seeing as Troy Stecher is playing some of his best hockey and he would be the one coming out of the lineup if Ekholm were to return.

Ekholm was asked how he’s feeling. He responded, “I think it’s gonna be soon. Whether it’s tomorrow or the next game or whatever it is, I’m happy with my body & the way I feel. Really excited about where the team’s at & how they’re playing.”

