Edmonton Oilers
Oilers’ Depth Forward Could Be on Trade Bubble All Season
A veteran forward could be in danger of losing his roster spot during training camp as younger talent pushes for a full-time NHL role.
As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for training camp, competition for roster spots is expected to be fierce — and Mattias Janmark could find himself on the bubble.
Following a 2024-25 season where Janmark’s role faded as the season rolled along and the coaches stopped relying on him in ways they had previously, he may be challenged to secure a spot on the opening night roster. If that happens, and a prospect like Noah Philp takes a step forward, Janmark could find himself on the outside looking in. Already a player the Oilers organization has considered trading this off-season, the less Janmark contributes, the more likely the Oilers are to move his contract in a cap-clearing trade.
Allan Mitchell of The Athletic writes:
“One player who may be vulnerable is Mattias Janmark. He may lose his roster spot to Noah Philp during training camp. Philp is a right-shooting centre who would have great utility on the roster. The fact Janmark is still ahead of him owes in part to Philp’s poor faceoff winning percentage last season.”
Where Janmark previously shone was as a depth forward with penalty killing prowess. Where Philp has an edge coming into the season is that he’s a right-shooting centre whose versatility could include taking some of those PK minutes. Philip rarely killed penalties in the 15 games he played last season, but it will be an element he’ll want to add to his game.
Philp’s size, defensive reliability, and ability to play in multiple situations make him an intriguing option for a depth role. He also comes in at a fraction of the cost Janmark does.
Janmark’s Leash with Oilers Might Not Be Long
For now, Janmark remains ahead on the depth chart, but that may not last. If Philp can learn to kill penalties and get better at faceoffs, he could make the jump to a full-time NHL spot. That will put Janmark, who is already being shopped, in a precarious position.
Janmark, a veteran of nearly 600 NHL games, deserves a shot to earn back the trust of his head coach and some of his new assistants. However, the Oilers have shown a willingness to make changes if younger players prove ready.
