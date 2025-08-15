Bouchard Living Up to New Contract Hinges on Two Key Factors

Evan Bouchard enters the 2025-26 season with heightened expectations following the signing of his new, four-year, $42 million contract. Already elite on offense, better consistency on defense is expected. One way that will help him find it is if the offense gets easier. That means the NHL needs to go back to calling power plays the way they used to.

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic writes, “One of the reasons Edmonton’s offence was off a year ago was the league-wide reduction in power plays.” He adds, “No Oilers player was affected more than Bouchard, and his offence could continue to manifest in lower numbers if the league calls the game in the same fashion as last season. “

Oilers Evan Bouchard Norris Trophy candidate

Over 82 games, Bouchard notched 14 goals and 67 points, down from the season prior, where he posted 18 goals and 82 points. He scored three power-play goals last season, versus eight the year before. He notched 26 power-play points, down from 35.

Suppose officials get back to calling penalties as infractions happen. In that case, a big chunk of his offense — yes, he capitalizes on the opportunity to earn a significant amount of points on the man advantage — much of his production will come easily. That will allow him to place higher focus on the rest of his game.

Bouchard’s impact extends beyond special teams, but he doesn’t get much credit for it among casual fans. He consistently produces at five-on-five and demonstrates the vision and puck-handling that make him a key contributor, elevating the numbers for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in even-strength situations. Travis Yost of TSN argued that if you’re going to nitpick a player like Evan Bouchard for the occasional mistake, you also have to consider the context: he plays extremely effectively and aggressively in the offensive zone.

He added that one thing he always comes back to about Bouchard, after more than a thousand minutes of analysis, is the impact he has alongside elite forwards. Both McDavid and Draisaitl — arguably two of the best players in the world — see a material increase in on-ice scoring whenever Bouchard is on defense. Why is that? Perhaps it’s his ability to facilitate transitions and maintain offensive momentum.

Bouchard Needs to Minimize Turnovers to Prove His New Contract Value

Minimizing turnovers will only further highlight his value among an often critical fan base. It will help if the offense comes easier because the league does its job and calls what needs to be called.

If the NHL reverts to a style that generates more power-play opportunities, Bouchard could see his numbers spike, while also cleaning up his defensive errors. He’s being paid $10.5 million per season to remain elite at what he does, but also put himself in the conversation for the Norris Trophy. He needs to get ranked on the Top 20 lists around the NHL.

Ultimately, Bouchard’s offensive ceiling is tied not just to his skill but also to how games are officiated.

