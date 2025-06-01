How Much More Are the Oilers Than The Big 3 — And Does It Even Matter?

One of the things the Edmonton Oilers have been praised for as these playoffs have progressed is their depth. And, to its credit, that depth has stepped in a major way, producing timely goals and playing a shutdown role as the Oilers have fairly easily handled the Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars. That depth will be needed again versus the Florida Panthers, but at the end of the day, is this Stanley Cup Final actually about the Oilers’ big three?

The Oilers are headed back to the Final for a shot at redemption. The question insiders used to ask was if the team was more than just Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard? It was a fair inquiry that has been proven wrong in 2024-25. But, it’s also fair to ask if the Oilers’ big three do their thing, can the Panthers stop them?

Can Florida Win If McDavid, Draisaitl, and Bouchard Go All-World?

Bob Stauffer recently pointed out just how dominant Edmonton’s top trio has been over the past four postseasons. McDavid leads all playoff scorers with an astonishing 1.75 points per game, followed by Draisaitl (1.54) and Bouchard (1.09). These numbers aren’t just impressive — they’re historically significant. McDavid’s 121 points in 69 playoff games puts him on a tier alongside the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

Now, the Oilers face the Florida Panthers in a rare Stanley Cup Final rematch — the NHL’s first in 16 years. All three are motivated in a different way than they were last season, when they’d never been in the Final. Each knows the feeling of the loss. Expect them each to turn it up another notch.

“We’re better for going through last year,” McDavid said. “This run has felt different. It’s come together in the playoffs. We’re starting to see some of our best hockey — and our best is still in front of us.”

Pete DeBoer, head coach of the Stars — the latest team eliminated by Edmonton — backed that up. “That Edmonton team is better than the team we played last year. Deeper, defend harder, harder to play against.”

What do the Panthers do if McDavid, Draisaitl, and Bouchard take it upon themselves to become undeniable? With the depth the roster now has backing them up, including Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman, John Klingberg and others, is there any stopping them?

The Panthers Are Good, But Can Anyone Stop a Motivated Trio Like This?

The Panthers present a more complete team on paper than anyone the Oilers have faced up to this point in the playoffs. They’re deeper, heavier, and more structured, but this series could come down to whichever team has more game-breakers. That’s where the Oilers hold the edge.

McDavid, Draisaitl, and Bouchard have elevated their play to another level. McDavid has multiple points in four of his last five games and is approaching a Net Rating of 31.3. Draisaitl’s two-way game has taken a leap, earning him real Hart Trophy buzz — not just for scoring, but for driving results at both ends. And Bouchard, with his blend of offense and a new level of defensive responsibility, has become a true force on the back end.

Is Edmonton more than just its big three? Probably. But if they’re not — and that trio continues to dominate — it might not matter.

