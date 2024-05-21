In a nail-biting Game 7, the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks, securing their place in the Western Conference Finals. A tough series with more one-goal games than any in Canadian NHL playoff history, the Oilers will face the Dallas Stars in the next round, starting Thursday.

The game was a rollercoaster of emotions, highlighted by Edmonton’s ability to maintain composure under third-period pressure. The Canucks, known for their resilience in the 2023-24 playoffs, made a late push in the final nine minutes. Conor Garland narrowed the gap to 3-1 with 8:33 remaining, followed by Filip Hronek’s goal at 4:36, bringing the score to 3-2. Head coach Rick Tocchet praised the team’s effort: “They put respect back in that jersey and this city. Fans have something to be proud about, that’s because of the players.”

Oilers Almost Let the Game Slip Away

“We know how to make it stressful,” Connor McDavid said after the game. He added that, during a crucial TV timeout, Darnell Nurse gathered his teammates and settled everyone down. It was an exceptional leadership display that helped keep Edmonton from unraveling. Head coach Chris Knoblauch’s timely timeout also played a pivotal role.

Cody Ceci, who shares the record for most Game 7 goals by an active NHL defenseman, once again proved instrumental in the clutch moments. He opened the scoring for Edmonton. Zachy Hyman tipped home the Oilers’ second goal with his league-leading 11th goal of the postseason.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, with a goal and an assist, scored on the power play and posted the game-winner. He described the intense nature of the match: “It’s never going to be easy in a Game 7 against a good hockey team but we found a way.” Nugent-Hopkins shone brightly in what was arguably his best playoff game ever, especially significant as it happened in his hometown.

Skinner and Bouchard celebrate Oilers Game 7 win

Leon Draisaitl continued his spectacular playoff performance, extending his point streak to 12 games and finishing the series with 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists). Draisaitl leads the playoff scoring charts with 24 points in 12 games, followed closely by teammates Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard.

Bouchard’s 20 points are the most in NHL history by a defenceman through the first two rounds of a single postseason.

Oilers Will Now Face The Stars

As the Oilers prepare to battle the Stars, the top four NHL playoff point scorers and the top playoff-scoring defenseman, Evan Bouchard, will look to continue their impressive run. The Oilers will need all of these players to keep it going, and get help from the bottom of the lineup.

Edmonton heads back to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons. They’re the underdog, but this is a confident group that showed they can win in numerous ways, especially in close games.

