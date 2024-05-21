Elias Lindholm Shines in Playoffs, Future with Canucks Uncertain

Elias Lindholm didn’t have the greatest regular season after he was added to the Vancouver Canucks roster at the NHL Trade Deadline. He has since made up for it and became a standout performer for the Canucks this postseason. He contributed significantly to their near miss of the conference finals. In 13 games, Lindholm tallied 5 goals and 5 assists, making him second on the team in goals and plus/minus (+4). He also boasted a 51.2% success rate on faceoffs and excelled in physical play.

Elias Lindholm OT winner Canucks

Lindholm’s performance underscores his value as one of the best deadline acquisitions of the year but questions in Vancouver now are whether his future is with the team or he tests free agency.

His contributions at forward, alongside a revamped Canucks’ defense, were crucial in the team’s deep playoff run. However, General Manager Patrik Allvin and his team face a challenging offseason. Key defensemen Tyler Myers and Nikita Zadorov, both pending UFAs, require new deals, while Filip Hronek is a pending RFA. There is only so much money to go around and Lindholm could be seeking as much as $8 million per season.

Will the Canucks Outbid the Guaranteed Free Agent Interest in Lindholm?

The Canucks’ forward lineup also presents contract challenges. Lindholm and playoff hero Dakota Joshua are among four UFA forwards needing new contracts. Additionally, the team must plan for next offseason, when Brock Boeser and Nils Hoglander will require new deals. If other teams start inquiring about Lindholm, the Canucks might not have the money to keep everyone.

NBC Sports Boston’s Nick Goss highlights the Bruins’ need for an elite scoring forward to support David Pastrnak. With potential salary-cap space exceeding $26 million if they trade goaltender Linus Ullmark, the Bruins could pursue Lindholm, who fits their needs perfectly. The Carolina Hurricanes also expressed interest, seeking a right-shot center to fill their 2C spot.

As Lindholm officially enters free agency after six seasons with a $4.85M AAV, his future with the Canucks remains uncertain. It’s unlikely he gets less than $6 million per season on a new deal and he could be looking to score big.

