McDavid Speaks About the Oilers Hiring Kris Knoblauch

It’s not clear to what level Oilers management talked with Connor McDavid about the coaching situation in Edmonton before the trigger was pulled to remove Jay Woodcroft, but some believe it’s too big a coincidence that his former Erie coach is now behind the bench. Kris Knoblauch was hired by the Oilers on Sunday. When asked if consulted about the move, GM Ken Holland said he spoke to his veterans about coaching. CEO Jeff Jackson said the leadership group wasn’t consulted at all. The only one left to speak was McDavid, who did so on Monday.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug tweeted a screen shot of notes he must have made when asking McDavid about the coaching switch and his history with Knoblauch. The Oilers’ captain responded, “It’s been a really long time. Obviously, I thought was great in junior, I don’t know much about what he’s been up to other than he’s been coaching, obviously in the NHL and in the American League as a head coach.” He added, “He’s a young coach, which is great I think it resonates with a lot of guys in this room. You know, he’s someone I look forward to working with.”

Take that for what you will. Some might read that as McDavid being in the know about the change and others that he had no clue Knoblauch was being considered for the role. No doubt, the players likely knew that a coaching change was possible, but to assume McDavid someone who had say in the decision or spearheaded the campaign to bring in his old coach is likely a leap.

Can’t Hurt to Have Someone McDavid Likes Around

Part of the problem in Edmonton is that McDavid isn’t firing on all cylinders. In the short term, they need to get him going. Perhaps having a old coach around and someone he likes and respects will do that. This is not to say that McDavid didn’t like or respect Woodcroft. But, a new voice may be all he needs to get break out.

Connor McDavid Oilers Heritage Classic

In the long-term, the Oilers are well aware that a poor season could have McDavid thinking about his future and whether it’s best to stay in Edmonton. With his former agent calling the shots and his former coach now behind the bench, the Oilers are betting that familiar faces will keep him around.

Rishaug also tweeted, “McDavid looked pretty shell shocked today. Said he woke up to a text message like everyone else yesterday, that he didn’t know it was coming.” He added, “Similar sense from Draisaitl. Both said this is on the players, not the coaches.”

McDavid said at the presser this morning about Woodcroft, “He never lost the room. No way.”

