3 Takeaways from the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 OT Loss to Predators

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ longest road trip of the season ended with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators. With former Maple Leafs player Ryan O’Reilly delivering two power-play goals for the Predators in regulation time, Ilya Samsonov played competently enough to win the game. That he didn’t was a shame.

In this game, a couple of bad penalty calls helped seal the Maple Leafs’ fate. As well, the team might be seeking another defenseman from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies to join the fray in Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Here are the three key takeaways from this solid, but eventually, losing game.

Takeaway One: The Maple Leafs Suffered at the Hands of the Referees

I’m usually not one to complain about penalties; however, last night the Maple Leafs had a few bad calls that went the Predators’ way. If nothing else, the calls were controversial. They worked against the Maple Leafs. Both the Predators’ goals in regulation were power-play goals, and the penalties that led to those calls were weak. They looked like even-up calls.

TJ Brodie Calle Jarnkrok Maple Leafs

The first call was a roughing penalty on TJ Brodie. He was one of a myriad of players involved in a scrum in front of the net. It seemed that he was the one called out of the crowd when all he did was hold onto a Predators player.

Related: 3 Questions Maple Leafs Must Answer Against Predators Tonight

The second was a tripping call on Calle Jarnkrok that was iffy. Both calls left Maple Leafs fans frustrated. Perhaps they were penalties; however, they did raise questions about the inconsistency in officiating last night. A number of penalties – both sides would have been penalized – were uncalled.

Takeaway Two: The Maple Leafs Defense Will Be Challenged

Given how the game proceeded, with the team losing yet another of its defensemen, there will be upcoming defensive challenges for the Maple Leafs. Defenseman Timothy Liljegren suffered an injury after taking a hit, leaving the team with five defensemen for the rest of the game. The game previously – against the Dallas Stars – saw another defenseman, Jake McCabe, suffer a lower-body injury.

Both injuries exacerbate the team’s situation. With Conor Timmins already out, it might be that they will have to bring up another defenseman from the Marlies. Last night, the remaining defensemen had to log heavy minutes. It wasn’t obvious that it was an issue for the team.

However, it might explain the curious play at the end of regulation where Mark Giordano held onto the puck behind his own net for about half a minute and ignored any chance of the team going for a win during regulation.

Takeaway Three: Ilya Samsonov Put in a Mixed Performance

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov had a mixed performance in the game. He only allowed two power-play goals, one of which he couldn’t do much about. That said, his overall performance was better than his save percentage would have shown. The statistics can be deceptive, with a minor difference between a good and subpar save percentage.

Ilya Samsonov Maple Leafs goalie

Despite a shaky start, where Samsonov looked nervous, he settled down as the game progressed. He showed moments of the same kind of competence he had shown so often last season. However, his game still left room for improvement. It was much better; and, if the team had pulled out a win in the overtime session, we’d likely be singing his praises this morning.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs had a successful road trip overall, capturing seven out of a possible ten points. They return home in a strong position in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

Their next challenge will be facing the Los Angeles Kings at home; and, for that game, the status of injured player Timothy Liljegren remains uncertain.

Related: The Good, Bad, & The Ugly In Maple Leafs 3-2 OT Loss to Preds