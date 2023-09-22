Steven Stamkos Issues in Tampa Open Door to Joining Maple Leafs

As the NHL season gets set to kick off and training camps are underway, some players in certain markets are making news for reasons other than on-ice-related conversation. Nowhere is that more evident this week than in Tampa Bay and Toronto where Steven Stamkos made headlines (and waves) for his comments on the lack of talk between himself and the team about possibly extending his contract. “I’ve been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard… There haven’t been any conversations so,” Stamkos stated.
All the while, the narrative surrounding William Nylander and his future with the Maple Leafs hasn’t really changed, other than the fact the forward has said he wants to stick around and won’t be fielding questions about his contract negotiations moving forward.
And, as you can imagine, those comments caught fire, with many in Leafs Nation wondering what Stamkos’ future holds and if Toronto would be on his radar.
The mere idea of Steven Stamkos donning the Toronto Maple Leafs’ jersey has ignited a buzz among fans in the hockey-crazed city. However, it’s crucial to underline that this scenario remains a distant possibility at this stage. The talk surrounding Stamkos’s potential move north of the border stems from recent comments made by the star player, expressing his disappointment with the Tampa Bay Lightning for not initiating contract extension discussions. That said, there has been no indication that the Lightning are looking at a trade, nor do the Leafs have the cap space to facilitate such a move.
Still, that hasn’t stopped Maple Leafs fans from wondering if Stamkos would be available at the NHL Trade Deadline, or if he’d choose to sign in free agency when a number of the team’s pending UFAs are no longer on the books.
Stamkos’s candid remarks have raised questions about his long-term future with the Lightning, especially considering the lack of contract talks. The uncertainty surrounding his contract status has led fans to speculate about his willingness to explore other options, including a return to his hometown.
The Maple Leafs Are Already Being Linked to Stamkos
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic emphasized the significance of Stamkos’s comments, acknowledging that such statements reverberate loudly in the hockey-loving nation of Canada. Stamkos’s discontent with the Lightning’s approach to his contract negotiations has drawn considerable attention.
Adding fuel to the discussion, Elliotte Friedman, in a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, alluded to an underlying belief among those close to Stamkos that Tampa may not be devastated if he chooses to depart. Stamkos’s last unrestricted free agency experience, which boiled down to a choice between Toronto and Buffalo before he re-signed with Tampa, lingers as an intriguing point of reference.
Will Stamkos Hit the Trade or Free Agency Market?
When Stamkos eventually hits the open market (should he not re-sign in Tampa), he is likely to command a substantial contract, given his continued excellence on the ice. In the previous season, he tallied an impressive 84 points, including 34 goals. This could pose challenges for teams operating close to the salary cap. However, there may be some relief in sight, as the timing of Stamkos’s potential availability aligns with the financial flexibility that teams like Toronto and Tampa Bay could enjoy by then.
While the buzz surrounding Stamkos’s future intensifies, the hockey world awaits the unfolding of this intriguing narrative, with the trade deadline offering a glimpse into the potential movement of one of the game’s premier talents.
Next: Tyson Barrie Says Oilers In Mix on Giant 2023 Trade Deadline Deal
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 46 mins ago
Tyson Barrie Says Oilers In Mix on Giant 2023 Trade Deadline Deal
When asked about his trade from Edmonton to Nashville, Tyson Barrie said that one...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 4 hours ago
Marc-Andre Fleury Talks Timing on Retirement Decision
Marc-Andre Fleury will take the season before deciding on his retirement plans.
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Giant At Camp: What To Know About Maple Leafs’ Keenan Suthers
Keenan Suthers, an intriguing Maple Leafs prospect is at camp and towering over everyone...
-
Canucks Put Final Stamp on Rumors of a Tyler Myers Trade
The Vancouver Canucks made it very clear this week where they stand when it...
-
Storm Brewing Between an Irked Steven Stamkos and Lightning
Steven Stamkos expressed his disappointment that the Tampa Bay Lightning haven't engaged more in...
-
NHL Insider Names “Best Recruiter” for Oilers to Keep Draisaitl
It won't be money or the chance to play with Connor McDavid that are...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Testing Treliving’s Patience: Maple Leafs and Nylander Move Slow
In the midst of contract uncertainty, William Nylander's role and future with the Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Holland Hints at Big Trade With Oilers’ “Cup or Bust” Mentality
Oilers GM Ken Holland knows it's "Cup or Bust" for the team so he's...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Philadelphia Flyers Make Trade Offer For Senators’ Shane Pinto
According to Bruce Garrioch’s report in the Ottawa Sun, the Ottawa Senators are still...
-
New York Rangers/ 5 days ago
Growth of Rangers Prospects Could Make 3 Players Trade Bait
If the New York Rangers see some of their prospects develop, there could be...