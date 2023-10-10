Noah Gregor Signs a One-Year Deal with Maple Leafs

According to his uncle, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 and Oilers Nation, Noah Gregor has signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Successfully earning the contract after joining the team on a professional tryout, the contract is worth $775K for one season.

Congrats @n_gregs20. Have fun in Toronto. One year deal at $775K. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 10, 2023

The team confirmed the news a couple of hours later.

Gregor, previously with the San Jose Sharks, was in contention for a position with the Toronto Maple Leafs after being released by the Sharks. The 25-year-old forward now has the opportunity to be a regular in the Maple Leafs’ lineup, showcasing his determination to secure a spot on the opening-night roster. Before earning the contract, he noted, “My expectation coming in is to make that opening-night roster.” He did just that.

🖊 We’ve signed forward Noah Gregor to a one-year contract — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 10, 2023

Gregor brings a compelling resume to the table, having made a notable impact with the Sharks in the previous season. During his time with San Jose, he demonstrated his skill set by scoring 10 goals and accumulating 17 points in 57 games, catching the attention of several NHL teams, including the Maple Leafs. His ability to swiftly maneuver on the ice and his agility make him a versatile asset, capable of seamlessly transitioning between the bottom six and, when needed, even the top nine positions.

Gregor Offers the Maple Leafs Versatility

One of Gregor’s key strengths lies in his compatibility with specific line combinations, particularly alongside players like David Kämpf and Ryan Reaves. His synergy with his teammates, combined with his speed and determination, adds depth and energy to the Maple Leafs’ lineup.

Gregor’s impressive track record and adaptability presented a compelling case for his inclusion on the team. Fans eagerly anticipate how his addition could enhance the team’s dynamics, offering an intriguing prospect for the upcoming NHL season.

