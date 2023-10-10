Noah Gregor Signs a One-Year Deal with Maple Leafs

According to his uncle, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 and Oilers Nation, Noah Gregor has signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Successfully earning the contract after joining the team on a professional tryout, the contract is worth $775K for one season.
The team confirmed the news a couple of hours later.
Gregor, previously with the San Jose Sharks, was in contention for a position with the Toronto Maple Leafs after being released by the Sharks. The 25-year-old forward now has the opportunity to be a regular in the Maple Leafs’ lineup, showcasing his determination to secure a spot on the opening-night roster. Before earning the contract, he noted, “My expectation coming in is to make that opening-night roster.” He did just that.
Gregor brings a compelling resume to the table, having made a notable impact with the Sharks in the previous season. During his time with San Jose, he demonstrated his skill set by scoring 10 goals and accumulating 17 points in 57 games, catching the attention of several NHL teams, including the Maple Leafs. His ability to swiftly maneuver on the ice and his agility make him a versatile asset, capable of seamlessly transitioning between the bottom six and, when needed, even the top nine positions.
Gregor Offers the Maple Leafs Versatility
One of Gregor’s key strengths lies in his compatibility with specific line combinations, particularly alongside players like David Kämpf and Ryan Reaves. His synergy with his teammates, combined with his speed and determination, adds depth and energy to the Maple Leafs’ lineup.
Gregor’s impressive track record and adaptability presented a compelling case for his inclusion on the team. Fans eagerly anticipate how his addition could enhance the team’s dynamics, offering an intriguing prospect for the upcoming NHL season.
Next: Oilers Quick Hits: Akey, Lavoie, Niemelainen, Skinner
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Mattias Ekholm Looking Good for Oilers, Could Play Game 1
Mattias Ekholm has been practicing with the Oilers and looks good. He might get...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Quick Hits: Akey, Lavoie, Niemelainen, Skinner
The Edmonton Oilers sign Beau Akey, explain why the waived Raphael Lavoie, give a...
-
Featured/ 19 hours ago
5 Best-Case Scenarios for the Edmonton Oilers in 2023-24
As the Edmonton Oilers gear up for the 2023-24 NHL season, there’s no denying...
-
Jets Sign Scheifele and Hellebuyck Each to 7-Year Extensions
The Winnipeg Jets have secured long-term extensions for both Mark Schiefele and Connor Hellebuyck.
-
Canucks Soured by Pettersson’s Lack of Loyalty, Sparks Trade Talk
The Vancouver Canucks have not responded favorably to Elias Pettersson holding out on an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ Lavoie, Gleason, and Pederson All Clear Waivers
Edmonton Oilers winger Raphael Lavoie, along with veteran forward Lane Pederson and defenseman Ben...
-
Oilers Waiver and Injury Issues Halted Potential Trade For Sam Lafferty
The Edmonton Oilers were working on a trade that might have seen them acquire...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
How Sam Lafferty Became Expendable for the Maple Leafs
Why did the Toronto Maple Leafs feel as though they could trade Sam Lafferty,...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Trade Sam Lafferty to Canucks to Help Clear Cap Jam
The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks in an...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Loss to Red Wings
In the last game of the preseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the...