J.T. Miller Taking Heat For Disrespecting Teammate G Collin Delia

Social media lit up with reactions to video from the Vancouver Canucks game against the Winnipeg Jets, where in the dying seconds of a contest, the Canucks were trying to score the game-tying goal, forward JT Miller yelled at and berated his goaltender for not getting off the ice fast enough in an effort to get an extra attacker on.

Miller is seen circling in his own zone and going behind the net, screaming at goaltender Colin Delia to get off the ice and then he smashes his stick on the back of the net as Delia finally skates towards the bench.

Delia keeps hesitating to go to the bench, and J.T Miller loses it on his teammate. #Canucks

Reactions to the disrespect by Miller are varied but most are calling Miller out for being a terrible teammate and an all-around unlikeable guy. One Twitter user wrote, “JT Miller is a stain on the @Canucks organization. Absolutely unacceptable the way he screamed at Colin Delia tonight against the @NHLJets. This guy needs to go or he’ll be a cancer on this club for the better part of the next decade.” While this is the far end of the spectrum in terms of responses, the negative reactions Miller is receiving from fans are plentiful.

Others have pointed out that Delia is coached to get to the bench when the puck leaves the defensive zone or when he is called by his coach, not before. Furthermore, fans have pointed out that Miller has a tendency to turn the puck over in his own zone. Many are defending Delia for doing the right thing here. One person wrote, “I hope the next time Miller makes one of those asinine no-look, behind-the-back passes that end up on the other team’s stick, that Delia bangs his stick over the boards…”

Some are suggesting that the coach should make an example of this poor type of leadership displayed by Miller and one Twitter user writes, “I’d sit his ass in the press box for the next game. This is trash.” In fact, some are making the argument that it was stupid of Miller to take a roundabout route around the ice with 50 seconds left on the clock just so he could yell at Delia who had played incredibly well for the Canucks up to that point.

What do you think of the play? Was Miller in the right to get his goalie to pay more attention and get off the ice sooner? Or, was Delia right in making sure he didn’t leave the zone until the puck was headed in the other direction?

