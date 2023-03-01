NHL Trade Talk Podcast: Ep. 27 – Ekholm, Kane, Engvall, Sandin…

On a busy Tuesday in the NHL — not for games, but for trades — a number of big deals took place ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Mattias Ekholm went to the Edmonton Oilers for Tyson Barrie and picks, Patrick Kane officially became a New York Ranger, Toronto kept making moves and there are still plenty of names left on the table that could be dealt in over the course of the next 48-72 hours.

It’s amazing the amount of action that went down on Tuesday which has people wondering if more is coming or if the actual deadline day will be quiet and all the major deals are done. There are still some names out there like Brock Boeser, Jakob Chychrun, James van Riemsdyk, and others that could move. But, to pull Ekholm, Kane, Sandin, Pierre Engvall, Marcus Johansson, Luke Schenn, and others off the board already was a major feat so early in the proceedings.

Who made out the best? Toronto was certainly the most active. Kyle Dubas is pulling out all the stops in an attempt to round out his team and make them as strong as he can. Did he strengthen his team enough to keep pace with the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and Tampa Bay Lightning?