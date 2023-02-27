NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 26: Meier, McCabe, Jeannot All Move

In this episode, we talk about the NHL Trade Deadline and some big names that have come off of the board days ahead of March 3rd. Timo Meier has been traded to New Jersey, Sam Lafferty, and Jake McCabe have gone to Toronto and Tanner Jeannot goes to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a deal that many are viewing as a pretty big overpay. Brooke and Jim will dissect all of these trades, including some others, and talk about what we expect to happen as the deadline nears.
What other moves are left for deadline day? Will the Western Conference catch up to eveything that’s been going down in the east? There’s still plenty of talk about as the next 72 hours unfold. Take a listen as you prep yourself for another busy few days in the NHL.
