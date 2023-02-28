Connor McDavid Hits 50 Goals For First Time In His NHL Career

For the first time in his already incredible NHL career, Connor McDavid has hit the 50-goal mark. Coming off of a feed from Klim Kostin, McDavid slid a pretty one past Jeremy Swayman versus the Boston Bruins on Monday night. The Oilers lost 3-2, but the McDavid goal was one of the many highlights by McDavid in a two-goal performance of an also wildly-entertaining game.

For the first time in his NHL career, Connor McDavid is a 50-goal scorer! 🔥@cmcdavid97 has tallied twice so far and became the fastest player to reach the milestone since Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr and Alexander Mogilny in 1995-96. #NHLStats: https://t.co/qia8NxzGqB pic.twitter.com/PlGCfO58t3 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 28, 2023

The goal comes in his 61st game of the 2022-23 NHL season and it would be hard to bet against him getting 60. In fact, he’s got 21 more games to score 70, and only a fool would suggest he can’t do it. He also has 115 points on the season, 26 more than the next-closest player to him, which happens to be his teammate Leon Draisaitl. This is essentially a season where the Hart and Art Ross Trophies are his, but it is now just a matter of how many he can get before it’s all over.

McDavid Takes It All In Stride

When asked about what it’s like to hit that number, McDavid responded, “It’s just a number.” McDavid was also asked what Draisaitl said to him after he scored his 50th of the season. He responded, “Welcome to the club.”

It was Draisaitl who put the 50 goals out there into the world before the season started for McDavid and many believe it was a personal challenge between close friends. McDavid seems to have taken that challenge quite seriously and added another dimension to an all-worldly game.

