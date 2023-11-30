In this week’s NHL Trade Talk recap, there were insights about numerous trade rumors. First was the growing interest in Nikita Zadorov from at least five franchises. Second, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among those interested and that interest might have ramped up thanks to another injury. Third, the Vancouver Canucks should be added to the list of teams looking for a defenseman, especially after clearing up cap space. Finally, there’s plenty of talk about the Edmonton Oilers, both in terms of Ryan McLeod’s status and who the team was scouting on Wednesday night.

Rumors Around Flames Nikita Zadorov Growing

The trade rumors surrounding Calgary Flames’ defenseman Nikita Zadorov have gained momentum, with five teams expressing interest in acquiring the rugged blueliner. The Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and the Vancouver Canucks are reportedly in the mix for a potential deal. Zadorov recently expressed his desire to be traded, however, cap space remained a problem for teams. Plus, the Flames weren’t quite ready to ship him out.

The Flames communicated to Zadorov that they are open to a trade but are taking a patient approach, waiting for the right deal to materialize. Meanwhile, Zadorov continues to play a significant role in the team’s success, contributing a goal and five assists in 21 games this season. The potential involvement of multiple teams, including those with recent cap space adjustments, adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing trade buzz surrounding Nikita Zadorov.

Nikita Zadorov Maple Leafs trade

The Maple Leafs are likely to ramp up their push for Zadorov now that Mark Giordano is out. Toronto has lost three of their top-six defenders and the need to fill a hole with someone useful is paramount.

The Canucks made room on their cap by trading Anthony Beavuvillier to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks made the trade because they waived and terminated the contract of Corey Perry. The Canucks have been actively looking for a d-man and the Flames makes sense.

Oilers Are Looking At Multiple Options in Goal

Eric Engels of Sportsnet shared news that the Edmonton Oilers were actively scouting Wednesday night’s game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Assistant GM Brad Holland, pro scout Warren Rychel, and goaltending scout Jeff Salajko were notably in attendance. Their focus was primarily on observing the goaltending showdown between Elvis Merzlikins and Sam Montembeault.

The Oilers’ consistent presence in Columbus, as pointed out by Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, adds fuel to speculation, prompting him to humorously declare, “Gentlemen, start your rumors.”

Merzlikins Montembeault Oilers trade rumors

Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman notes that the Oilers have time off after Thursday’s game and will re-evaluate their own goaltending. Campbell stopped five of six in the shootout, and made 39 saves on 42 shots. He wound up with a .929 save percentage and a win Wednesday night. If he continues to play well while the Oilers get a break in their schedule, it is possible he gets called back up.

All the while, Ryan McLeod’s name has popped up as a player of frustration on the Oilers. He’s not score in 38 games and there are mixed opinions on how productive he is. He’s likely too new in coach Kris Knoblauch’s tenure to be in the dog house. But, how long is his leash? The frustration with McLeod centers on his perceived unwillingness to adapt his game to achieve success. There are concerns that failure to do so could lead to prolonged struggles and increased fan dissatisfaction.

Jason Gregor dismisses the idea of trading McLeod as “ridiculous.” He also argues that trading McLeod wouldn’t be ideal, considering the challenge of getting a similar return.

NHL Trade Talk November 29, 2023 Summary

The Maple Leafs and Canucks need defensemen, but the Flames don’t want to move one yet. The Oilers need a goalie, but the price is high and they may have an internal solution. Teams are struggling with cap space issues, but trades and injuries are starting to give room to clubs that didn’t otherwise have it. It feels like something big might drop, it’s just a matter of when.

