Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Network’s Top 20 Defensemen Sparks Debate Over Maple Leafs Snub
Fans are divided over Chris Tanev’s omission from NHL Network’s Top 20 Defensemen list. What do you think? Where should Tanev fit?
The NHL Network recently unveiled its “Top 20 Defensemen Right Now,” a list. As often happens with this kind of ranking, someone is getting snubbed. Far more frequent are the debates that develop over players left off the list, who probably shouldn’t be there.
The list was ranked based on several criteria. The post noted that the 20 players added to the list boast an impressive resume, including 19 All-Star appearances, nine All-Rookie honors, six Norris Trophies, two Calder Trophies, two Conn Smythe Trophies, and nine Stanley Cups.
Our Top 20 Defensemen Right Now list has a total of:— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 13, 2025
• 19 total All-Star Game appearances
• 9 All-Rookie team honors
• 6 James Norris Memorial Trophies
• 2 Calder Trophies
• 2 Conn Smythe Trophies
• 9 Stanley Cups
What do you think of our list?@NHL | #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/0MaGYS04de
Unsurprisingly, the rankings lean heavily on offensive production.
What About Chris Tanev?
In an intriguing twist, one account asked if Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev should be included. Known for his shutdown abilities and penalty-kill dominance, Tanev’s impact isn’t reflected in flashy point totals.
He’s the kind of player that doesn’t often get credit for what he does, and his contributions tend to fly under the radar in rankings that favor offensive output. However, does that mean she should have earned a spot?
Some felt strongly that Tanev’s defensive contributions deserved recognition. “If defensemen were only marked by defensive stats and not offensive ones, he 100% is [Top 20],” one commenter wrote. Another suggested a two-column approach: “Top 20 overall? No. Top 20 at actual defense and shutting down top lines? Yes.”
Others were more measured, noting Tanev’s value but questioning his rank relative to the league’s best: “Tanev is amazing defensively, but that doesn’t put him in the top 20 lol. He’s probably top 30-40,” one fan said. Another added, “Top 10-15 defensive defenseman, overall not in the top 20.”
Where would you rank Tanev? Is he among the best d-men in the NHL? Or, is he just really good at blocking shots and playing a shutdown role? The latter might not be enough to get him into the top 20. It certainly didn’t on this list.
