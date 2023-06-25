Erik Karlsson Quite Blunt About Timeline for Trade Out of San Jose

In the ongoing saga of a potential trade involving defenseman Erik Karlsson, the San Jose Sharks and interested teams have been navigating the complexities of his substantial contract and remaining term. All the while, Karlsson is growing a bit impatient just 24 hours out from potentially winning the Norris Trophy at the NHL Awards on Monday night. His massive deal poses challenges in finding a suitable trade partner and it’s clear Karlsson would trade a lot of things for a chance to win.

Despite being a Norris Trophy candidate, Karlsson seems frustrated with the fact he’s not playing on a competitive team and is missing opportunities to win a Stanley Cup. Noting that he’s going to celebrate with good friend Mark Stone, Karlsson said, “I’m gonna go to Stoney’s Cup party and not touch the Cup. Like F–k!” Luke Fox of Sportsnet tweeted, “Karlsson wants a trade as soon as possible but will not put a timeline on it. Plenty of interest. Says his choice will be based entirely on which team gives him the best chance to lift a Stanley Cup.”

Erik Karlsson gonna follow the superstition at Mark Stone’s Cup party 😅 pic.twitter.com/liXXQfxYIu — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 25, 2023

He also quoted the defenseman who said on Sunday:

“I’m the best when you need to be the best. But if I don’t have the chance to get to the place where you need to play the big games, then I might as well not do it. I could go through 82 games a year and be good, but I want to play when matters.”

And, when you consider he thinks he could play better if on a better team, his offensive production with a contender could be scary. Karlsson’s remarkable statistics from the past season with a lowly Sharks team only add to his allure as a player. In 82 games, he posted the following:

25 goals

76 assists

101 points

74 even-strength points (4th in NHL)

209 shots

53.46 5v5 expected goals for percentage (with the SJ Sharks)

Valued at $14.9 million according to The Athletic’s market assessment

Sharks Receiving Trade Calls For Veteran D Erik Karlsson

While his desire for an immediate move contradicts the absence of a timeline, it’s clear Karlsson wants to depart quickly while maintaining professionalism and expressing his discontent with the trade process.

The talented Sharks defenseman is widely expected to secure his third Norris Trophy (previously won in 2012 and 2015) at the upcoming NHL Awards. Despite his exceptional offensive contributions, with 101 points in 82 games and a career-high 25 goals, Karlsson’s age of 33 and the remaining four years on his contract, carrying an $11.5 million annual cap hit and $39 million in actual salary, contribute to the complexity of potential trade negotiations.

