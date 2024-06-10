NHL Free Agency Interest: Maple Leafs and Goalie Laurent Brossoit

According to The Athletic’s James Mirtle, as NHL free agency approaches, the Toronto Maple Leafs have their sights set on goaltender Laurent Brossoit. The 31-year-old netminder, formerly of the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets, has expressed mutual interest in joining the Leafs, with a potential deal rumored to be a short-term contract with an average annual value (AAV) of around $3 million.

Brossoit has not had extensive playing time in recent seasons but has delivered solid performances in a backup role. With free agency looming, Toronto’s pursuit of Brossoit could solidify their goaltending situation, providing stability and depth as they aim for a successful season.

Brossoit Is Interested In the Leafs’ Current Situation

Brossoit aims to join a competitive team where he can get frequent starts, and he believes the Leafs could be that team. Toronto could consider various options for their goaltending tandem, including bringing back Martin Jones on a cheaper deal, though Jones would likely serve as a third goalie if retained. Meanwhile, Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving has been linked to other notable goaltenders, such as Calgary Flames’ Jacob Markstrom. However, acquiring a top-tier goalie like Markstrom or Linus Ullmark from Boston is expected to be challenging due to high demand and potential trade complications.

As per Mirtle, there is shared interest between Toronto and Brossoit, who becomes a free agent on July 1. Mirtle noted the absence of a clear-cut number-one goaltender in the free agency market, which could make Brossoit an appealing tandem option alongside Joseph Woll. Leafs management has high expectations for Woll, making the prospect of pairing him with Brossoit intriguing.

