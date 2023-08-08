New Window Opens for Flames to Trade Noah Hanifin

In a deep look at what the fallout of the Erik Karlsson trade might mean for the Calgary Flames, The Athletic’s Julien McKenzie delves into the evolving landscape of the market on defensemen and wonders if a new window has opened up for Calgary when it comes to a potential Noah Hanifin trade. Noting the team might remain patient on moves involving Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund, McKenzie argues that the Flames may be at a pivotal juncture to rekindle discussions regarding a potential trade to send Hanifin out for a solid return.

McKenzie suggests that as the dust settles from Karlsson’s recent removal from the market, and with Matt Dumba now signed (Arizona Coyotes) Hanifin emerges as a premier candidate for teams seeking top-tier defensive talent.

McKenzie relisted the teams that have shown interest in Hanifin’s services before. He also pointed out that NHL analyst Pierre LeBrun identified the Seattle Kraken, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Pittsburgh Penguins as potential contenders for Karlsson. He then wonders if they could be teams to watch in any pending deal with the Flames.

However, McKenzie rightfully points out that each team faces unique challenges in pursuing Hanifin. The Kraken, who have cap space limitations with less than $1 million available, are also hindered by divisional dynamics. The Toronto Maple Leafs have cap overages, making it essential for them to not only accommodate Hanifin’s contract but get under the cap ceiling in the process. The Hurricanes, lack cap space and have also taken steps to bolster their defensive corps with the acquisitions of Dmitry Orlov and Tony DeAngelo.

Obviously, Pittsburgh is out with Karlsson on board and the Florida Panthers added Oliver Ekmann-Larson. What could be left are teams like the Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators, or Buffalo Sabres.

Where Will Noah Hanfin Wind Up?

Hanifin presents an intriguing profile and while he’s not on the same level as someone like Karlsson, he’s a 26-year-old defenseman who is good at moving the puck, entering the last year of his contract, and is on a much more manageable contract at a cap hit of $4.95 million. He is a top-four defenseman poised to peak in the upcoming years and he offers an opportunity for a valuable addition at a favorable rate when contrasted with Karlsson’s circumstances.

As the Flames contemplate their strategic moves, anticipation builds regarding the Flames’ course of action and whether Hanifin’s name will become a central figure in the evolving trade discussions.

