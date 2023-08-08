New Window Opens for Flames to Trade Noah Hanifin

In a deep look at what the fallout of the Erik Karlsson trade might mean for the Calgary Flames, The Athletic’s Julien McKenzie delves into the evolving landscape of the market on defensemen and wonders if a new window has opened up for Calgary when it comes to a potential Noah Hanifin trade. Noting the team might remain patient on moves involving Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund, McKenzie argues that the Flames may be at a pivotal juncture to rekindle discussions regarding a potential trade to send Hanifin out for a solid return.
McKenzie suggests that as the dust settles from Karlsson’s recent removal from the market, and with Matt Dumba now signed (Arizona Coyotes) Hanifin emerges as a premier candidate for teams seeking top-tier defensive talent.
McKenzie relisted the teams that have shown interest in Hanifin’s services before. He also pointed out that NHL analyst Pierre LeBrun identified the Seattle Kraken, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Pittsburgh Penguins as potential contenders for Karlsson. He then wonders if they could be teams to watch in any pending deal with the Flames.
However, McKenzie rightfully points out that each team faces unique challenges in pursuing Hanifin. The Kraken, who have cap space limitations with less than $1 million available, are also hindered by divisional dynamics. The Toronto Maple Leafs have cap overages, making it essential for them to not only accommodate Hanifin’s contract but get under the cap ceiling in the process. The Hurricanes, lack cap space and have also taken steps to bolster their defensive corps with the acquisitions of Dmitry Orlov and Tony DeAngelo.
Obviously, Pittsburgh is out with Karlsson on board and the Florida Panthers added Oliver Ekmann-Larson. What could be left are teams like the Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators, or Buffalo Sabres.
Where Will Noah Hanfin Wind Up?
Hanifin presents an intriguing profile and while he’s not on the same level as someone like Karlsson, he’s a 26-year-old defenseman who is good at moving the puck, entering the last year of his contract, and is on a much more manageable contract at a cap hit of $4.95 million. He is a top-four defenseman poised to peak in the upcoming years and he offers an opportunity for a valuable addition at a favorable rate when contrasted with Karlsson’s circumstances.
As the Flames contemplate their strategic moves, anticipation builds regarding the Flames’ course of action and whether Hanifin’s name will become a central figure in the evolving trade discussions.
Next: It’s Time for Timothy Liljegren to Take His Big Step This Season
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 41 seconds ago
New Window Opens for Flames to Trade Noah Hanifin
With Erik Karlsson and Matt Dumba off the market, is Noah Hanifin now the...
-
NHL News/ 22 mins ago
Trading Jonathan Marchessault a Viable Option for Golden Knights
Speculation swirls around Jonathan Marchessault's trade as contract end nears, potential impact on Golden...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Penguins Said to Be Likely Landing Spot for Tomas Tatar
Penguins reportedly eye Tomas Tatar as a forward option; Dubas emphasizes competition, potential roster...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 2 days ago
Coyotes Sign Matt Dumba to 1-Year, $3.9 Million Contract
The Arizona Coyotes have signed unrestricted free agent Matt Dumba to a one-year, $3.9...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Sharks Trade Erik Karlsson to Penguins in Big Deal w/ Canadiens
Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, and Montreal Canadiens orchestrate complex trade involving Erik Karlsson,...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Sharks and Karlsson Could Consider Mutual Contract Termination
With no trade having been finalized yet, Erik Karlsson's quest for a Stanley Cup...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Capitals Sign Tom Wilson to New 7-Year Contract Extension
The Washington Capitals have extended forward Tom Wilson to a huge, seven-year contract extension.
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Flyers and NHL Pursue Contract “Tolling” for Goalie Ivan Fedotov
The NHL and Philadelphia Flyers seek to "toll" Ivan Fedotov's contract due to his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Two Trade Options to Address Oilers’ Center Depth This Summer
If the Oilers can't afford to shop in the UFA market, could they use...
-
Featured/ 1 week ago
Sharks Take Criticism While Misreading Trade Market for Karlsson
The fact that the San Jose Sharks have remained firm in their trade ask...