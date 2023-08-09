Coyotes Announce Plans to Purchase Land for Arena in Mesa

The Arizona Coyotes announced on Wednesday that owner Alex Meruelo has “executed a Letter of Intent to purchase a parcel of land located in Mesa, Arizona to be the potential site for a sports arena and entertainment district for the Club.” In their statement, they talk about their dedication to building a privately-funded arena and thanked the NHL for their patience and support.
The land is being considered as a potential location for a state-of-the-art sports arena and a vibrant entertainment district, marking a pivotal step towards solidifying the Coyotes’ future in the Valley the statement also notes. The move reflects the Coyotes’ determination to establish a permanent and modern home that caters to the needs of their loyal fanbase.
While the Mesa property takes center stage, the Coyotes management remains dedicated to exploring various options within the East Valley to ensure the best possible outcome for the franchise and its supporters.
The franchise expressed gratitude towards the overwhelming support received from numerous communities, elected officials, and community leaders who have vocally advocated for the Coyotes to remain rooted in the Valley. Notably, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly were acknowledged for their consistent backing of the Coyotes’ quest for a permanent arena solution. Their recognition of Arizona as a thriving hockey market reinforces the team’s aspirations and enhances the likelihood of a successful transition.
The team also talked about their summer additions of Matt Dumba, Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, Nick Bjugstad, Troy Stecher, Sean Durzi, and the top prospect in the world, Logan Cooley and noted they would make a few game tickets available for fans starting Friday, August 11.
As negotiations and plans progress, the Coyotes and their stakeholders eagerly anticipate creating a hub of sports and entertainment that will not only enhance the fan experience but also contribute to the cultural and economic vibrancy of the region.
