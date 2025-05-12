‘Message Sending’ Domi Hit on Barkov Will Draw NHL’s Attention

** Update: The NHL DoPS has fined Domi but has not suspended the forward. He was assessed a $5,000 fine, the maximum allowable under the CBA.

Toronto’s Max Domi has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for boarding Florida’s Aleksander Barkov. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 12, 2025

Tempers flared at the final horn of Sunday’s heated playoff matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers, after Max Domi delivered a dangerous hit from behind on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. The hit, which occurred as time was drawing down, drew an immediate five-minute major for boarding and set off a scrum between both teams.

Domi’s actions appeared to stem from frustration after a scoreless outing for the Leafs, who struggled offensively all night and took several penalties. According to Natural Stat Trick, Toronto managed just six high-danger scoring chances at five-on-five compared to Florida’s 11. The likes of Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were held in check, and even double-shifting William Nylander didn’t provide a spark. Domi, seemingly looking to make an impact, instead crossed a line.

Panthers forward Sam Bennett said postgame, “Obviously, he was trying to take a run at Barky at the end there. The boys did a good job jumping in and sticking up for Barky.”

The NHL Will Likely Review The Hit, No Suspension Expected

The NHL Department of Player Safety is reportedly reviewing the incident. Pierre LeBrun of TSN noted that “message-sending” plays at the end of games are a key area of focus under the CBA and often draw scrutiny. Thomas Drance of The Athletic added, “That’s the precise sort of play — boarding, from behind, with Barkov’s head making contact with the wall — that causes injuries, and warrants supplemental discipline.” However, LeBrun isn’t sure the hit itself will warrant a suspension. “But whether it’s a fine or more than that, hard to say,” the NHL insider added.

Florida head coach Paul Maurice acknowledged, “I think the league looks at those things very closely, especially at that point in the game.”

Whether Domi receives a fine or a suspension remains to be seen, but there’s little doubt the fallout from this hit will carry into the next game — and possibly beyond. Matthew Tkachuk could be seen on the bench talking to William Nylander and it looked like the Panthers’ star was letting Nylander know he’d be a target.

Following the game, Nylander said, “He’ll probably do whatever he can do to get a player off their game. Next game is going to be a fun one.” Game 5 goes Tuesday night in Toronto.

