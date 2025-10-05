Edmonton Oilers
Good News On Zach Hyman Injury Front for Oilers
Zach Hyman isn’t expected to be ready to return to the Edmonton Oilers until the end of October. Still, there’s potentially good news that could see him return earlier than expected. Hyman hopped on the ice Friday after the team’s morning practice and worked out with the Oilers’ training staff. He looked pretty good.
Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 also noticed Hyman jumping on for a workout after the Oilers completed their media availability and the Zamboni made a run over the ice at the Downtown Community Arena (the CFR is at Rogers Place this weekend, which has commandeered the regular ice surface). Gregor writes, “Hyman is on the ice after main practice in full gear and doing lots of stickhandling as well as shooting drills on both forehand and backhand. His wrist looks to be progressing well.”
Hyman was taken out of action during the Western Conference Final last season when he collided with Mason Marchment of the Dallas Stars. He was unable to play the rest of the playoffs and missed the Stanley Cup Final versus the Florida Panthers. It was a huge loss for Edmonton as Hyman led the team in hits and brought a much-needed element to the lineup.
He’s been using this summer to rehab and there was a point in which GM Stan Bowman said he wasn’t worried about Hyman and that he didn’t think he would miss much time. A couple of days later, Oilers fans were suddenly informed that Hyman would be out for the entire month of October. That made it sound like there had been a setback in his recovery, even though Hyman himself was never comfortable giving a timeline for his return.
That he’s on the ice and looking good is positive news. Hyman was not on the ice with the team Sunday morning.
Next: Insider Explains His McDavid “50/50” Extension Comments
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 seconds ago
Good News On Zach Hyman Injury Front for Oilers
Zach Hyman isn’t expected to be ready to return to the Edmonton Oilers until...
-
NHL News/ 20 minutes ago
Flyers Trade Ryan Ellis to the Sharks for Grundstrom & Guryev
Ryan Ellis has been traded to the Sharks from the Flyers. Find out the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
Insider Explains His McDavid “50/50” Extension Comments
TSN's Darren Dreger stirred the pot with his comments on McDavid as speculation about...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
NHL Weekend Rumors: Eichel, Fleury, Markstrom, McDavid, and More Updates
Get the scoop on NHL weekend rumors, including the latest on Eichel, McDavid, Markstrom,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Penguins Make Bold Moves with AHL Assignments and Graves on Waivers
The Penguins have made roster changes, placing Ryan Graves on waivers. Discover the implications...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Report: McDavid Could Help Recruit an Impact Player to Join Oilers Roster
Learn about Connor McDavid's rumored role in recruiting Oilers as he prepares to sign...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Wild Lock In Filip Gustavsson With Five-Year Extension
The Minnesota Wild secure their goaltender with a Filip Gustavsson Wild extension worth $34...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Auston Matthews “Great Passer” as Top-Line Playing Partner
Learn how Max Domi complements Auston Matthews on the Maple Leafs' top line and...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens and Hutson on 5-Yard Line of Massive Extension
Find out how recent deals impact the Hutson extension Canadiens discussions and Lane Hutson's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Ink Coach Kris Knoblauch To Multi-Year Extension [Report]
Edmonton Oilers secure Kris Knoblauch with a multi-year extension. Explore his coaching journey and...