McDavid Speaks: What Was Really Behind His 2-Year Deal and What’s Next

About a month ago, Connor McDavid said that all options were on the table, and he meant it. What fans didn’t necessarily expect was the decision he would come to: a two-year deal worth $12.5 million per season —the exact same contract he’s currently on, just two years longer.

When asked why two years, McDavid responded, “Gives us a chance to extend our window here in Edmonton.” When asked why $12.5 million and no raise was the sweet spot, the Oilers’ captain talked about how the money he leaves on the table lets the team do other things. “Lenny’s [his dog] not going to go hungry, we’ll be fine.”

Ultimately, the deal comes as a surprise to many, but McDavid stressed he’s happy with it, his teammates are happy with it, and the Oilers (clearly) are happy with it. “This gives both sides what they were looking for.”

What Comes After the Three Years He’s Got Remaining with the Oilers?

When asked if he ever considered playing out this season and exploring free agency, McDavid seemed to hint that, like all options available to him, the thought had crossed his mind. “I said everything was on the table, and I meant it then, too. That’s the point of being in that situation. You have your options, but ultimately, our hearts are here in Edmonton. Our hearts are here with the core guys, the guys in this room.” He added, “Obviously, the city and the fans are important to us and we want to win here.”

What do I believe is the real reason for the two years? His teammates.

McDavid talks Contract extension

If you look at the way the Oilers roster is set up, several of the key players McDavid has been battling with are coming up to the tail end of their respective deals. Zach Hyman will see his contract expire at the same time as McDavid’s. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins‘ contract expires one season later, as will Evan Bouchard‘s. Only Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl are with this team longer, who have gone through the ups and downs with McDavid. The Oilers’ captain and superstar wanted to give these guys a chance to win, just as much as he wanted one more short run to try and get over that last hurdle that has eluded this very stacked, but aging team.

“Mostly for the guys in this room, we’ve been through a lot together. To see it through together is important,” McDavid said.

As for the money he left on the table, McDavid isn’t worried and says he’ll have a chance to hit it big again at the age of 31. He noted that no one really knows where the cap is going to go, but everyone seems to believe it will continue to climb. After these three years, he’ll test free agency again and fans can expect the next deal to be a whole lot bigger.

