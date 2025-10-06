Inside the McDavid Extension: How a Five-Minute Conversation Changed Everything

When Connor McDavid signed his two-year, $12.5 million extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday morning, the hockey world was stunned—not just by the number, but by how quickly- ironically, after weeks of McDavid thinking about his future- it came together.

According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, McDavid and agent Judd Moldaver quietly settled on that exact figure days before the signing. After some reflection, McDavid gave the green light Monday morning. The ensuing call with the Oilers lasted all of five minutes—the first time any numbers were even mentioned.

He tweeted, “McDavid and Judd Moldaver came to the determination several days ago that if they were doing a deal, it would be 2x$12.5m. That was their sweet spot. They then took a few more days to think it through, and as of Sunday night, a decision still had not been made.”

For Oilers GM Stan Bowman, it was a moment of clarity rather than negotiation. “This isn’t about money for Connor,” Bowman said. “He’s focused on winning.” The deal, Bowman added, was entirely player-driven. McDavid presented the terms, and the Oilers immediately accepted—no counteroffers, no back-and-forth. “It was what Connor wanted,” Bowman said simply.

Beyond its simplicity, the deal gives Edmonton financial flexibility heading into next summer’s free agency. “Having more money gives you options,” Bowman explained, noting the team’s intent to use that cap space strategically. He said it wouldn’t change much for this season, as the Oilers were already planning to be aggressive. “We’re here to win now,” Bowman said. What will start be changing is how the Oilers do their business in the summer and the seasons beyond. McDavid leaving somewhere in the area of $3-$4 million on the table gives the Oilers several different pathways they can follow.

Inside the locker room, McDavid’s choice has already set a tone. “He left money on the table to make the team stronger,” Bowman said, noting the players were shocked when they heard the news. He discussed the unique qualities of the leader McDavid is. “That’s the message—it’s about winning.”

As for whether McDavid gave two seconds thought to rising salaries and how the NHLPA might look at this deal, it certainly doesn’t sound like that entered his mind much when deciding not to take a penny more for two more years than what he was already making on his current contract.

