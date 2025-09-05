Edmonton Oilers
McDavid’s Messaging at Captain’s Skate Hints Big Win for Oilers
Connor McDavid shares insight on his contract decision with the Oilers, highlighting the importance of taking his time and faith in the team.
Connor McDavid understands that whatever contract decision he makes is a big one. It matters not just for himself and his family, but his teammates and the Edmonton Oilers as an organization. He wants to get it right, which is why he’s taking his time and going through his own process to feel comfortable when he finally tells the Oilers what he wants.
As he enters the final year of his $100 million contract, McDavid is showing that he’s one of the most calculated athletes in the NHL. Some might suggest that’s a problem, but being calculated isn’t always a bad thing.
What McDavid made clear on Thursday when speaking with the media was that this isn’t about money, not really. McDavid himself said as much in a wide-ranging interview with TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, where he also explained, “We’re trying to find a scenario that works for everybody in terms of my family, my family’s security, a deal that makes sense for the team to continue to have success.
McDavid isn’t chasing maximum dollars. “I would say that people that say that, and talk about that side of it, like we’re trying to hit some type of home run, I would say they don’t know me very well and they don’t spend much time around me obviously because that isn’t the priority.” McDavid is more concerned with winning and proving his worth on the ice when all is said and done.
That’s why it’s so important he commit to the franchise if their contenders. He also knows it’s important to help them make everything work financially. “I don’t need to see anything. I have total faith in the guys running the team. I’m just not in a rush to do it,” McDavid told Sportsnet’s Mark Spector.
Is It Worrying McDavid Being This Careful With His Contract?
Some fans may be nervous that McDavid is even hesitating, but they shouldn’t be. What he’s doing is smart. Before binding himself to Edmonton for the rest of his prime, he wants to ensure the Oilers can build a contender around him season after season. That’s not selfish—it’s the mark of a leader.
He’s also not just making a decision that benefits himself. Now married, McDavid referenced his family, including wife Lauren Kyle, and how this decision impacts her too. She’s now rooted in Edmonton with several business ventures and friends.
McDavid doesn’t want to make a mistake and rush a decision. “This is a big decision for not only my life but my playing career,” he said. “I’ve been playing hockey since I was two years old. Everything I’ve put into my life’s work is hockey, and this is a big decision in that, so I want to get it right.”
That kind of perspective is rare. And it’s why Oilers management shouldn’t panic if the deal doesn’t get signed before the season begins. McDavid has all the leverage, and when he’s ready, the negotiation will be short. His priority is winning—something he’s been clear about since the end of last season.
In truth, McDavid’s careful approach should reassure Oilers fans. If anything, all this delay proves is that he’s thinking about how to lift everyone around him.
Oh… and he also said, “I want to prove that scoring 50 or 60 is not a one-off. I’ve had 50 goals, and I’ve had 100 assists, and I like the goals a little bit more.” How incredible is that to hear if you’re an Oilers fan.
