Toronto Maple Leafs
Stolarz Set to Stay in Toronto With Big Contract Extension
Anthony Stolarz is nearing a contract extension with the Maple Leafs, expected to be a four-year deal valued around $4 million.
As per NHL insider and Sportsnet analyst Elliotte Friedman, “Mentioned it last night during MON/TOR broadcast, but hearing Maple Leafs and Anthony Stolarz are moving towards an extension.” He adds, “When done, expect it to be in the approximately $4M-range.”
Kevin Weekes adds, “I’m told it’s currently a 4-year contract term on the table for a potential contract extension for Stolarz and @MapleLeafs .”
A four-year, $4 million-per-season deal for Stolarz would represent solid value for the Maple Leafs, and it’s hard to imagine complaints if that ends up being the price. Stolarz’s camp had previously maintained that they did not want to negotiate in the middle of the season, which intensified talks with the team. However, in recent days, both sides have expressed optimism that a deal will be reached.
Last season, Stolarz put up a career-high 21 wins, posting a 2.14 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in 34 games. He was named the starter for Toronto’s 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, appearing in seven games with a 4-2 record, 2.19 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage.
The extension comes as the club navigates the unexpected absence of goaltender Joseph Woll, who is currently on a leave of absence for a personal family matter.
