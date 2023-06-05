Pending UFA Max Domi Expresses Desire to Stay in Dallas

Pending unrestricted free agent forward Max Domi has made it clear that he would love to continue his career with the Dallas Stars. The well-traveled player, who has suited up for six teams — Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, and Dallas — since 2017, is hoping to find a more permanent home in the NHL.
Domi, who signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks before being traded to the Stars at the NHL Trade Deadline, aims to secure a long-term deal with Dallas. While he didn’t make an immediate impact with the Stars, recording only seven of his 56 points during his time with the team, Domi showcased his productivity in the playoffs, tallying 13 points in 19 games.
Speaking to reporters, including Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, Domi expressed his desire to stay in Dallas, stating, “Maybe getting some more security and stability would be something that I’m hoping to do… And listen: I hope that’s here.”
However, the Stars may face challenges in retaining Domi or other players like Evgenii Dadonov due to salary cap constraints. With a projected cap space of around $7.39 million and several roster players already under contract for the upcoming season, the Stars might need to make some moves to create additional flexibility.
Speculation has arisen regarding potential trade options, including veteran forward Radek Faksa, who has a remaining average annual value of $3.25 million and a limited no-trade clause. Another possibility raised by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is the buyout of defenseman Ryan Suter, who has two years remaining on his contract.
As the offseason progresses, the Stars will need to carefully manage their cap situation to accommodate players like Domi and make necessary roster adjustments. The future of Max Domi and the Stars’ offseason plans will undoubtedly draw attention and interest in the coming weeks.
Next: Senators “Examining Trade Market For Alex DeBrincat”
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Senators “Examining Trade Market For Alex DeBrincat”
"There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Time for Maple Leafs’ Big Three to Put Money Where Mouths Are
The way things are typically done renders the Toronto Maple Leafs from maximizing their...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Feasible All Four Jets’ Stars Leave Winnipeg This Summer [Report]
One NHL insider says it's not out of the realm of possibility that all...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 days ago
Patrick Kane’s Surgery Throws His NHL Future into Uncertainty
Patrick Kane underwent a hip resurfacing procedure on Thursday, a decision that will keep...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Kyle Dubas Hired by Penguins as President Of Hockey Operations
The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially hired Kyle Dubas to be the President of Hockey...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Dubas May Say No to Penguins GM Job, Another Team In Mix
New reports suggest that Kyle Dubas may have turned down the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Dorion Details the Delay In Chychrun Being Traded to Senators
Pierre Dorion shared what took so long for the Jakob Chychrun deal to materialize...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Spencer Carbery Named New Coach of the Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals are set to announce Spencer Carbery as the new head coach...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Patrick Roy Rumored as Possible Head Coach for Blue Jackets
Patrick Roy could be the next head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, according...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 week ago
Sebastian Aho’s Contract Situation and the Hurricanes Dilemma
Sebastian Aho is going to be getting a significant raise at the end of...