Pending UFA Max Domi Expresses Desire to Stay in Dallas

Pending unrestricted free agent forward Max Domi has made it clear that he would love to continue his career with the Dallas Stars. The well-traveled player, who has suited up for six teams — Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, and Dallas — since 2017, is hoping to find a more permanent home in the NHL.

Domi, who signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks before being traded to the Stars at the NHL Trade Deadline, aims to secure a long-term deal with Dallas. While he didn’t make an immediate impact with the Stars, recording only seven of his 56 points during his time with the team, Domi showcased his productivity in the playoffs, tallying 13 points in 19 games.

"…but maybe getting some more security and stability would be something that I’m hoping to do … And listen: I hope that’s here.” – Max Domi on sticking in Dallas with the #GoStars pic.twitter.com/P5nEyaGHd3 — NHL Trade Talk (@nhl_tradetalk) June 5, 2023

Speaking to reporters, including Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, Domi expressed his desire to stay in Dallas, stating, “Maybe getting some more security and stability would be something that I’m hoping to do… And listen: I hope that’s here.”

However, the Stars may face challenges in retaining Domi or other players like Evgenii Dadonov due to salary cap constraints. With a projected cap space of around $7.39 million and several roster players already under contract for the upcoming season, the Stars might need to make some moves to create additional flexibility.

Speculation has arisen regarding potential trade options, including veteran forward Radek Faksa, who has a remaining average annual value of $3.25 million and a limited no-trade clause. Another possibility raised by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is the buyout of defenseman Ryan Suter, who has two years remaining on his contract.

As the offseason progresses, the Stars will need to carefully manage their cap situation to accommodate players like Domi and make necessary roster adjustments. The future of Max Domi and the Stars’ offseason plans will undoubtedly draw attention and interest in the coming weeks.

Next: Senators “Examining Trade Market For Alex DeBrincat”