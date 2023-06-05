Further to our report a couple of days ago that the Ottawa Senators were exploring all options when it came to the future of Alex DeBrincat, it now sounds like the team might be leaning more towards the trade route. As per a report on Monday by Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, “There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for winger Alex DeBrincat.”
Senators GM Pierre Dorion is open to an eight-year contract extension for winger Alex DeBrincat, according to Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch. However, as DeBrincat’s decision is pending, the team is exploring alternative options to retain the forward’s services. Friedman adds:
One source referred to it as “Ottawa’s due diligence,” as, according to multiple people, DeBrincat recently indicated he wished to wait until the completion of the Senators’ ownership saga before thinking of committing to a long-term extension. Even if the Senators pick a new owner in the near future, there’s still the sale-closing process — which will take time.
Friedman had recently reported that the Senators were hoping not to have to go the route of cut-rate arbitration and now, with trade rumors out there, one has to believe talks between the Senators and DeBrincat’s camp haven’t moved forward well. And, if Debrincat doesn’t want to sign before an ownership change, perhaps the Senators are wondering if missing an opportunity to move him at the NHL Entry Draft would be unwise.
There would be a market for his services, even if other teams were worried about pending contract negotiations. He picked an unfortunate time for his production to have dropped significantly. The Senators may be selling low on a player who has a higher ceiling than he showed last year.
Next: Winnipeg Jets Open to Offers for Connor Hellebuyck, Fueling Trade Talk
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Senators “Examining Trade Market For Alex DeBrincat”
"There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Time for Maple Leafs’ Big Three to Put Money Where Mouths Are
The way things are typically done renders the Toronto Maple Leafs from maximizing their...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Feasible All Four Jets’ Stars Leave Winnipeg This Summer [Report]
One NHL insider says it's not out of the realm of possibility that all...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 days ago
Patrick Kane’s Surgery Throws His NHL Future into Uncertainty
Patrick Kane underwent a hip resurfacing procedure on Thursday, a decision that will keep...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Kyle Dubas Hired by Penguins as President Of Hockey Operations
The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially hired Kyle Dubas to be the President of Hockey...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Dubas May Say No to Penguins GM Job, Another Team In Mix
New reports suggest that Kyle Dubas may have turned down the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Dorion Details the Delay In Chychrun Being Traded to Senators
Pierre Dorion shared what took so long for the Jakob Chychrun deal to materialize...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Spencer Carbery Named New Coach of the Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals are set to announce Spencer Carbery as the new head coach...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Patrick Roy Rumored as Possible Head Coach for Blue Jackets
Patrick Roy could be the next head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, according...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 week ago
Sebastian Aho’s Contract Situation and the Hurricanes Dilemma
Sebastian Aho is going to be getting a significant raise at the end of...
Pingback: Pending UFA Max Domi Expresses Desire to Stay in Dallas