Senators “Examining Trade Market For Alex DeBrincat”

Further to our report a couple of days ago that the Ottawa Senators were exploring all options when it came to the future of Alex DeBrincat, it now sounds like the team might be leaning more towards the trade route. As per a report on Monday by Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, “There is word Monday afternoon that the Ottawa Senators have begun examining the trade market for winger Alex DeBrincat.”

Senators GM Pierre Dorion is open to an eight-year contract extension for winger Alex DeBrincat, according to Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch. However, as DeBrincat’s decision is pending, the team is exploring alternative options to retain the forward’s services. Friedman adds:

One source referred to it as “Ottawa’s due diligence,” as, according to multiple people, DeBrincat recently indicated he wished to wait until the completion of the Senators’ ownership saga before thinking of committing to a long-term extension. Even if the Senators pick a new owner in the near future, there’s still the sale-closing process — which will take time.

Friedman had recently reported that the Senators were hoping not to have to go the route of cut-rate arbitration and now, with trade rumors out there, one has to believe talks between the Senators and DeBrincat’s camp haven’t moved forward well. And, if Debrincat doesn’t want to sign before an ownership change, perhaps the Senators are wondering if missing an opportunity to move him at the NHL Entry Draft would be unwise.

There would be a market for his services, even if other teams were worried about pending contract negotiations. He picked an unfortunate time for his production to have dropped significantly. The Senators may be selling low on a player who has a higher ceiling than he showed last year.

