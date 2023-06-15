Stars Trade Fredrik Olofsson to Avalanche, Extension Announced

The Dallas Stars have made a move ahead of the free agency period by trading the rights of pending unrestricted free agent forward Fredrik Olofsson to the Colorado Avalanche. In exchange for Olofsson, the Stars will receive future considerations. The announcement was made by the team today. Shortly after the trade, the Avalanche wasted no time in securing Olofsson’s services by signing him to a one-year contract extension for the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, specific financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

We have acquired Fredrik Olofsson from the Dallas Stars in exchange for future considerations.



Olofsson has agreed to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Cqy0wbxrsS — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) June 15, 2023

Confirming the trade, the Colorado Avalanche took to Twitter to announce, “We have acquired Fredrik Olofsson from the Dallas Stars in exchange for future considerations. Olofsson has agreed to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.” Olofsson, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st, is now locked in for another year with his new team.

With ties to the Colorado area, including playing for the Colorado Thunderbird youth program and having a brother who played for CC (Colorado College), Olofsson brings a familiarity to his new surroundings. The 27-year-old forward had a modest regular season, contributing four points in 28 games before making appearances in two Western Conference Final games.

Olofsson also made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on May 25. In his two postseason appearances, he recorded a +1 rating but did not register any points.

During the 2022-23 season, Olofsson played his first full season in the AHL, representing the Texas Stars, the Dallas Stars’ development affiliate. In 37 regular-season games, he posted 14 points, including five goals, and maintained an impressive +11 rating.

The Helsingborg, Sweden native was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. Now, he looks forward to a new chapter in his career with the Colorado Avalanche.

Next: New Jersey Devils Sign Jesper Bratt to 8-Year Contract Extension