Mattias Ekholm Put on Trade Block By Nashville Predators

Add another defenseman to the list of potentially available blueliners heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. As per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Mattias Ekholm is now available out of Nashville and while his cap his is high and there’s still plenty of time left on his contract, his experience and ability to play a strong two-way game could lead to some teams calling the Predators about the asking price.

Seravalli writes that the fact Ekholm recently signed a four-year deal worth $25 million with the Predators isn’t going to stop the franchise from trying to see if they move the player. The NHL insider writes, “Predators GM David Poile has some uncomfortable decisions to make as Nashville has regressed to a likely non-playoff team saddled with expensive, term-laden contracts.” Ekholm is useful, but he’s not inexpensive.

Seravalli adds:

We’re told Poile is ready to consider moving Ekholm, and will have a few other cards are on the table. Could Ryan McDonagh also be available? McDonagh was convinced to waive his ‘no-trade’ clause to leave Tampa Bay, and that might be a tall ask this time around. And Ekholm doesn’t have any ‘no-trade’ protection in his deal. Buckle up on Lower Broadway.

Who Might Be Interested in Ekholm?

In a follow-up article posted a couple of days later, Seravalli wondered if the Edmonton Oilers might be a team that kicks tires here. Certainly, they can’t go after him at his full salary cap hit. But, if the Predators are willing to retain salary to move the player and the Oilers feel as though Ekholm can offer a bit of what Duncan Keith did last season, he might be worth taking a look at. He writes, “The question being asked internally right now is whether that defenseman should stylistically be a puck-moving type or a defensive-minded defender. Edmonton feels like an ideal landing spot for someone like Vladislav Gavrikov, but maybe Mattias Ekholm is a nice blend of the two styles.”

A 50% retained Ekholm comes in around $3.125 million, but there’s still the small matter of the fact he’s 32 years old and has three more seasons on his deal after this year.

