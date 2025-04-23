Max Domi OT Goal Puts Maple Leafs Up 2-0 in Series vs. Senators

Max Domi played the hero on Tuesday night, scoring at 3:09 of overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. The Senators fought back to tie the game, but Domi’s goal now gives Toronto a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven “Battle of Ontario.”

Domi ripped a wrist shot upstairs on Linus Ullmark, scoring his biggest goal of the season. It marked his first of the 2025 playoffs and sends the Maple Leafs on the road to Ottawa, where the Senators will try to get back in the series.

The Scoring Breakdown

Morgan Rielly opened the scoring at 3:43. He ties Maple Leafs franchise record for postseason goals by a defenceman. Captain John Tavares then got a power-play tally in the first period, his second goal of the series. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz, who made 26 saves (10 in the first period), stood tall once again after a strong Game 1.

Ottawa clawed back into the game with goals from Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette. Tkachuk scored late in the second period after a fortunate bounce, while Gaudette tied it with 5:13 left in regulation by tipping a Tyler Kleven point shot past Stolarz.

Despite being outshot and outchanced at times, Toronto held firm in overtime. A turnover by Drake Batherson was picked off by Simon Benoit, leading to Domi’s memorable winner.

Stolarz Got Into It With Ridly Greig

The game wasn’t without its drama. A second-period dust-up between Stolarz and Ridly Greig caught attention and led to coincidental minors. It was a continuation of the bad blood from Game 1, and Stolarz made sure that Greig wasn’t going to be in his crease without paying for it.

Stolarz remains red hot. In his last 10 starts dating back to the regular season, he has a record of 10-0-0 with a GAA of 1.48 and a Save% % .947. He also has three shutouts.

Game 3 is set for Thursday in Ottawa, marking the Senators’ first home playoff game in eight years. Toronto now has a significant edge in the series and will look to push hard while the Senators are backed into a corner.

