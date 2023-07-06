Predators Linked in Trade Talk For Canes’ Defenseman Brett Pesce

It appears that there are more rumors and speculation surrounding Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce and the possibility of him being traded. While talk was heavy prior to the opening of free agency, things had calmed a bit and there wasn’t a lot of chatter surrounding the blueliner who had a 15-team no-trade clause, which means he can provide a list of teams to which he would be willing to accept a trade. That changed a bit over the past 24 hours.
According to reports by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Hurricanes are still actively shopping Pesce in trade talks. The Nashville Predators, who have been quite active in the offseason with various moves, including trading Ryan Johansen and buying out Matt Duchene, are reportedly among the teams interested in acquiring Pesce.
While Nashville already has a strong defensive core, it seems they may still be considering adding Pesce to their roster. Some analysts and fans have expressed surprise at this possibility, suggesting that the Predators may not need to add another defenseman and that acquiring Pesce, who has one year remaining on his contract, may not be the best use of their resources.
However, others argue that Pesce’s addition could be valuable for the Predators if they make other corresponding moves. If executed properly, it could be seen as a shrewd decision by General Manager Barry Trotz.
Pesce Is A Heart-and-Soul Player Which Is What Trotz Wants
There’s a clear theme in the moves Barry Trotz has made in Nashville. He wants leaders and players who give 110% and aren’t just comfortable living and playing in Nashville. Pesce has been an important player for the Hurricanes, known for his shutdown defensive abilities, but also for his tireless commitment. He has played a significant role in the team’s improvement and has become a key component of their blue line. In the previous season, he recorded five goals, 30 points, and a plus-11 rating in 82 games.
It’s important to note that trade rumors and speculation can change quickly, and until an official announcement is made by the teams involved, it’s challenging to determine the final outcome of these discussions. There could still be something to chatter that Pesce would be going back to San Jose in a deal for Erik Karlsson — although some sources don’t believe the Sharks would be on Pesce’s acceptable trade list.
