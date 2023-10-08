Maple Leafs Trade Sam Lafferty to Canucks to Help Clear Cap Jam

The Toronto Maple Leafs shook up their roster by trading forward Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. The trade involved Vancouver’s fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, highlighting the Leafs’ strategic focus on cost efficiency and roster development.
The decision was primarily driven by salary cap considerations, as Lafferty’s $1.15 million salary didn’t align with the Leafs’ financial plans. With Lafferty gone, the Leafs are now in a position to sign Noah Gregor and maintain a 21-player roster, providing room for upcoming talents to flourish.
James Mirtle of The Athletic writes, “Leafs had multiple offers for Lafferty sounds like. Vancouver pick (fifth rounder) was best.”
Meanwhile, the Canucks have eagerly taken on Lafferty’s cap hit, seeing him as a valuable depth addition to their lineup. Rick Dhaliwal notes, “Sam Lafferty is another player Rutherford and Alvin are familiar with from the Penguins days. They like his size, speed and character.”
Martin Jones on Waivers
In addition to the trade, the Leafs also made another notable move by placing goalkeeper Martin Jones on waivers, indicating further adjustments within their roster. Fans and analysts alike are eagerly watching these developments, anticipating how these changes will impact the upcoming NHL
