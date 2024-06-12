Maple Leafs Holding Off On Timothy Liljegren Contract Talks

As reported by Joshua Kloke of The Athletic, the Toronto Maple Leafs are approaching a pivotal period regarding the futures of their four restricted free agents (RFAs): Timothy Liljegren, Nick Robertson, Connor Dewar, and Noah Gregor. While all four players were key contributors last season, their long-term fit with the team remains uncertain. In Liljegren’s case, the Leafs like the player, but might feel the need for an upgrade to someone more proven. That said, they don’t exactly have a ton of depth on defense allowing them to move on from the blueliner without consequence.

A first-round draft pick and a right-shot defenseman, Liljegren has been on the cusp of securing a top-four role for the past two seasons. Only 25 years old, he is known for his smooth skating and ability to control the neutral and offensive zones. Liljegren has the potential to quarterback the second power-play unit. Unfortunately, “potential” seems to be the key factor holding things up.

The Leafs appear to be in a holding pattern with Liljegren’s contract negotiations.

Two Sides Haven’t Talked and the Leafs Are Waiting

According to sources, there isn’t much cooking when it comes to an extension for Liljegren. Kloke writes:

It sounds like there hasn’t been much dialogue between the Leafs and Liljegren’s camp over his next contract. The Leafs are likely waiting to see how free agency unfolds. Once they know what kind of pieces they can add, they’ll be able to decide where Liljegren fits in their lineup.

Maple Leafs Timothy Liljegren contract talks

Kloke notes a change in coaching could also influence Liljegren’s future. Sheldon Keefe has been the primary coach throughout Liljegren’s AHL and NHL career, potentially shaping a fixed perception of his abilities. A new coach could offer a fresh perspective and potentially unlock more of Liljegren’s potential. The Leafs may want to see what Craig Berube can do with the player, but that doesn’t necessarily equate to the team feeling confident in a long-term extension.

The Leafs Aren’t Dealing with a Surplus of Defensemen

The Leafs have several options. One possibility is taking Liljegren to salary arbitration, using his 196 games and 65 points as leverage for a favorable outcome. This move could result in a one-year deal. Alternatively, the Leafs might offer Liljegren a long-term contract if they fail to acquire another puck-moving defenseman during free agency. Such a deal could start at $3 million AAV, potentially securing Liljegren’s services for several more years and buying out some of his unrestricted free-agent years.

Currently, Morgan Rielly is the only other Leafs defenseman with a comparable skill set, highlighting Liljegren’s unique value to the team. He may try to play that card, but he’s best to do so before July 1 when the team goes shopping in free agency.

