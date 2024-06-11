Panthers Expect Barkov Should Be Able to Play Game 3 vs. Oilers

The Florida Panthers are optimistic about Aleksander Barkov’s recovery after he suffered a high hit during their 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Following a recovery day, head coach Paul Maurice indicated the team is taking a day-by-day approach to Barkov’s status. So far, things look promising, even if nothing is guaranteed before Thursday.

"If he continues to progress, we should be in good shape."



Coach Maurice gave an update on captain Sasha Barkov during today's media availability ⬇️ — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 11, 2024

“He came in today and wasn’t worse,” Maurice said. “That’s a really good thing. The assessment will be tomorrow. If he continues to progress, we should be in good shape.”

Barkov, a Selke Trophy winner and Conn Smythe contender missed the final 9:28 of Game 2 after being hit in the head by Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. Despite the hit, Draisaitl received only a two-minute minor penalty for roughing, and the Panthers capitalized with a power-play goal. There is a ton of chatter about whether Draisaitl’s hit should be suspendable, but most insiders tend to agree that a suspension is not likely and would have only been considered if Barkov was seriously injured and unable to play Game 3. Even then, it wasn’t a guarantee the Oilers’ forward would miss any time.

The Panthers Will Wait to See if the NHL DoPS Makes Any Kind of Ruling

Awaiting possible supplemental discipline from the NHL, Maurice emphasized the team’s focus on moving forward. Maurice refused to share his feelings on the hit after Game 2 and noted the Panthers are focused on the games ahead.

Aleksander Barkov Panthers injury

The team is hopeful for more positive news regarding Barkov’s condition before flying to Edmonton for Game 3 on Thursday. If Barkov is able to go, Florida dodged a big bullet. Edmonton is down 2-0 in the series, but any momentum as they head home to play in Games 3 and 4.

Next: Oilers Unclear On Status of Nurse and Draisaitl For Game 3