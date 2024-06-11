Panthers Expect Barkov Should Be Able to Play Game 3 vs. Oilers

The Florida Panthers are optimistic about Aleksander Barkov’s recovery after he suffered a high hit during their 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Following a recovery day, head coach Paul Maurice indicated the team is taking a day-by-day approach to Barkov’s status. So far, things look promising, even if nothing is guaranteed before Thursday.
“He came in today and wasn’t worse,” Maurice said. “That’s a really good thing. The assessment will be tomorrow. If he continues to progress, we should be in good shape.”
Barkov, a Selke Trophy winner and Conn Smythe contender missed the final 9:28 of Game 2 after being hit in the head by Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. Despite the hit, Draisaitl received only a two-minute minor penalty for roughing, and the Panthers capitalized with a power-play goal. There is a ton of chatter about whether Draisaitl’s hit should be suspendable, but most insiders tend to agree that a suspension is not likely and would have only been considered if Barkov was seriously injured and unable to play Game 3. Even then, it wasn’t a guarantee the Oilers’ forward would miss any time.
The Panthers Will Wait to See if the NHL DoPS Makes Any Kind of Ruling
Awaiting possible supplemental discipline from the NHL, Maurice emphasized the team’s focus on moving forward. Maurice refused to share his feelings on the hit after Game 2 and noted the Panthers are focused on the games ahead.
The team is hopeful for more positive news regarding Barkov’s condition before flying to Edmonton for Game 3 on Thursday. If Barkov is able to go, Florida dodged a big bullet. Edmonton is down 2-0 in the series, but any momentum as they head home to play in Games 3 and 4.
Next: Oilers Unclear On Status of Nurse and Draisaitl For Game 3
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Oilers Beaten Up and Beaten in 4-1 Loss to Panthers in Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers turned Game 2 into a bit of a...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 20 hours ago
Eric Tulsky Expected To Be Named As Hurricanes GM
Eric Tulsky has been with the Hurricanes organization since 2014. He was given the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
NHL and Rogers Bringing in Music Icons For Games 3 & 4 in Edmonton
The NHL and Rogers Place are bringing Our Lady Peace and Shania Twain for...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Hockey Fans Stunned As Capitals Buy CapFriendly Website
The platform CapFriendly will no longer be accessible to the general public after the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers’ McDavid, Hyman, Bouchard: Chasing NHL Playoff History
Edmonton Oilers players McDavid, Hyman, and Bouchard try to inch closer and closer to...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
NHL Free Agency Interest: Maple Leafs and Goalie Laurent Brossoit
According to The Athletic's James Mirtle, ahead of NHL free agency, the Toronto Maple...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Connects Sens And Leafs To Flames’ Jacob Markstrom
Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom is generating a lot of interest from teams around...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Why NHL Teams Should Not Overlook Cole Eiserman at the Draft
His draft stock may have fallen, but there a reasons NHL teams shouldn't over...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Beloved Flames’ Announcer Leaving Calgary, Fans Devastated
Rick Ball was a part of the Flames' broadcasting team for 10 years. He'll...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers’ Stanley Cup Run: A Result of Crucial Staff Changes
The Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup run have been helped by the likes of Paul...