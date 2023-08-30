Maple Leafs Talked Summer William Nylander Trade, Says Insider

As speculation continues to swirl around the future of William Nylander in Toronto, a report this week from trusted insider Elliotte Friedman notes that the Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly contemplated the idea of trading Nylander during the offseason.

In a conversation with Sportsnet 650’s Halford and Brough in the Morning, the Leafs took a look around the league and spoke with a few teams about the idea of a trade, but the return wasn’t there and the organization ultimately decided not to make a move, choosing instead to push forward with an extension or hold off and see how the season unfolds.

While Nylander’s 2022-23 dynamic performance, marked by a 40-goal and 47-assist season, speaks volumes of what his value should be around the NHL, it makes sense that new GM Brad Treliving would explore his options, especially as the club tries to navigate his status as a pending UFA at the end of the season. The Leafs were open to the possibility of parting ways with him if the right offer emerged, it simply didn’t.

William Nylander Maple Leafs extension rumors

Friedman suggested that although Toronto entertained the idea of a trade, they ultimately decided to retain Nylander for the upcoming season. He noted:

“I think the Maple Leafs just decided [to keep him for this year] I think they looked at trading him. I don’t think they liked what was out there. I mean, he did score 40 goals last year. He’s a really talented guy and in the playoffs, he was involved in a couple of their really successful moments against Tampa Bay. I think they know that and recognize that; they didn’t like what was out there [in the trade market].”

Nylander Says He Wants to Stay With the Maple Leafs

Recently, Friedman met Nylander during the European NHL media tour in Sweden. The forward reiterated his contentment in Toronto and lack of stress regarding his current lack of a long-term contract. His preference is to remain with the Maple Leafs, a team he has been with since being chosen eighth overall in the 2014 draft and making his NHL debut the following year.

As Nylander approaches the final year of his six-year contract with Toronto, fans and analysts await the unfolding of his journey with the Maple Leafs, curious whether this season might bring about any contract developments or further trade speculation. Will more trade talk pick up as his season unfolds?

