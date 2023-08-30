Rumors surrounding the fate of Montreal Canadiens’ goaltenders have finally been put to rest as it’s confirmed that Jake Allen will be remaining in Montreal for the foreseeable future. In a tweet by Raphaël Doucet, who cited insider information from a reliable source, it was revealed that Allen had been informed he’ll remain in the Canadiens’ lineup and will not be traded. He writes (translated to English), “A well-informed source just texted me that Allen has been told he was staying in Montreal.”
This confirmation opens the door to a new chapter for Montreal’s goaltending strategy and increases the likelihood that trade talk will center around goaltender Casey DeSmith.
With Allen’s status secured, attention now shifts to the future of DeSmith and fellow netminder Sam Montembeault. The team’s trio of goaltenders had left fans and analysts speculating about potential trade scenarios. With Allen’s position resolved, the question now arises: will DeSmith or Montembeault be the next to depart the Canadiens? Previous reports suggest it will be DeSmith — who was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins — but there are also reports the trade is taking some time to materialize.
According to Montreal Hockey Now’s Marc Dumont, Montreal’s General Manager, Kent Hughes, is determined to keep the momentum going after trading Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings. The focus has now shifted to finding a new home for DeSmith. Despite the sluggish pace of the goalie market, Hughes is actively exploring trade options for DeSmith, ensuring that the talented goaltender finds a suitable opportunity.
As for potential trade destinations, that remains speculative. Teams like the Boston Bruins, in need of a dependable backup goaltender, might be on the radar. However, historical trade patterns between the Canadiens and Bruins make this scenario less likely. Hughes remains patient but resolute, committed to avoiding sending DeSmith down to the AHL.
As the upcoming season approaches, the Canadiens’ goaltending situation is no longer clouded by uncertainty. With Jake Allen seemingly solidified in the roster, all eyes are on Kent Hughes as he navigates the goalie trade landscape to secure the best outcome for Casey DeSmith and the Montreal Canadiens.
