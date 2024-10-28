Maple Leafs Sign Jake McCabe to Five-Year Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced a five-year, $22.55 million contract extension for defenseman Jake McCabe, locking him in at an average annual value of $4.51 million through the 2029-30 season and keeping him from hitting the open market as a UFA next summer. Early reactions from most fans seems to be that this is a good deal for both sides.

Bartlett Hockey is reporting there is some deferred money as part of the deal. They tweeted, “While that’s the current cap hit, the deal is actually $23.5m over 5 years ($4.7m AAV face value). There is some deferred money to bring down cap while increasing take home $ and maximizing tax efficiency.”

McCabe, 31, has three assists in nine games this season with the Maple Leafs. The 6’1, 212-pound defenseman has 155 career points and was acquired by Toronto from Chicago in a trade on February 27, 2023.

This signing comes as little surprise. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet initially reported in early September that McCabe and the Leafs had entered extension talks, which McCabe confirmed at the start of training camp. Others had reported that the two sides were getting closer to a deal.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reported at the end of September that the two sides have had ongoing discussions and things weren’t that far apart. There was no sense of urgency, other than to state that McCabe would be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

“He’s most definitely interested in getting something done sooner than later,” closed the NHL insider. It appears the two sides chose sooner.

McCabe Signs Team-Friendly Deal with Maple Leafs, Despite the Fifth Year

If there’s any concern at all, it’s the length of the deal and his age. But, as the salary cap increases, it shouldn’t be an issue. McCabe is a solid defensive d-man who can play up and down and in any pairing. The fact that this is only a modest raise over his current salary points to how keen McCabe was to stay in Toronto. He could have gotten more on the open market without question.

