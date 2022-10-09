Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-1 Win Over the Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 at Scotiabank Arena in their exhibition finale. Staking the team to the win was goalie Matt Murray, who made 18 saves. As well, both Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored two goals for the blue and white. Denis Malgin, who’s fighting for a roster spot, scored the other goal.
Takeaway One: Denis Malgin Deserves to Earn a Roster Spot Out of Preseason
Denis Malgin scored a highlight reel goal last night. If that goal – and his strong preseason play – isn’t enough to earn him a spot on this Maple Leafs’ roster, there’s something wrong. He’s done everything he could do to make the case that he deserves this opportunity. I’d honestly be surprised if he didn’t get a spot.
Malgin finished the pre-season with four goals. He once again played on a line with William Nylander, who had a couple of goals himself last night. Although I’m writing here about Malgin because he’s on the bubble, the truth is that Nylander was once again the best player on the ice. He’s been outstanding this preseason and looks to be in another gear in getting ready to play this regular season.
Although Malgin might not have needed to score to earn a spot, he did score. He’s just looked solid and determined from day one. On this particular goal, he sped through and past the Red Wings’ defense and roofed a shot over the Red Wings goalie Jussi Olkinuora about halfway through the second period.
There were probably two jobs open for forwards, and I would have to pick Malgin and give the other job to Nick Robertson. Robertson has made his own strong case, and he’s looked so much better this season than he has during the past.
Even if Adam Gaudette (who was a favorite of mine when he signed with the team during the offseason) has to hit the waiver wire, I would still call the jobs for Robertson and Malgin.
Takeaway Two: The Power Play Lost Nothing: Matthews Scores at Will
With all the different lines and combinations that are necessary to create for the preseason search for who should make the team, one thing that’s been forgotten – until last night – was the Maple Leafs’ special teams. They were strong last season and they seem to have lost nothing this season.
Last night, special teams were simply unbelievable – both on the penalty kill and the power play. The power play went three-for-four, and the penalty kill scored a perfect five-for-five on the night.
Auston Matthews hadn’t scored this preseason – no problem. He canned a couple of goals last night. Both of them were on the power play. Listening to the post-game review on the radio, the commentators noted that Matthews’ first goal got a speeding ticket on the way to the back of the net.
Matthews was simply amazing on the night, but then most everyone looked good against the Red Wings’ future AHL team.
Takeaway Three: Matt Murray Was Amazingly Good
It’s only preseason, but both Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov have looked really good. Two nights ago, Samsonov played a strong game against an NHL-experienced Red Wings group. Today, although it wasn’t as formidable a team that Murray faced, he also looked really good.
Murray saw 19 shots and stopped all but one of them. He’s only given up two goals in three games played this preseason. His save percentage was .969 in those games. As I say, it’s preseason, but it was a good preseason for both goalies.
Ssdd
October 9, 2022 at 12:13 am
So if you keep Malgin & Robertson, only one of the two can play with Taveres & Nylander. So where do you put the one who doesn’t end up on that line Professor? Bunting will be with M&M, so it will have to be the 3rd or 4th line. The third line seems set with Kerfoot, Engval & Jarnkrok. The 4th line set with Kamph, Austin-Reese (insanity if they release him) & Aube-Kubel. Regardless, neither one fit the mold for a 3rd or 4th line winger. Then there is Gaudette who is more versatile, he can play up necessary or comfortably fit in the bottom 6. What about Simmons, where does he fit in? Hard to imagine the Leafs not having him on the roster. Both players have had a good camp but the reality is they are cut from the same cloth & the Leafs only need on piece of that cloth.
Old Prof
October 9, 2022 at 10:20 am
You make great points, and I don’t disagree – Gaudette played well on the second line and is much more versatile given his size – tough choices
Afp1961
October 9, 2022 at 6:40 am
Have written this several times. Leafs cannot play with a small Robertson small Malgin and small Marner. Won’t work in the playoffs and highly challenging even in Reg season. With Tavares back there is really only one fwd role available. I see:
Bunting Matthews Marner
LW2 Tavares nylander
Engval kerfoot Jankrok
NAK Kampf ZAR
Now if they trade Kerfoot than another fwd can be called up but I still do not see it being a diminutive guy….
Old Prof
October 9, 2022 at 10:22 am
Maybe you are right – I do see the logic in what you say for sure – I think that Kerfoot is LESS likely to be traded than Engvall – then what? I honestly think Kerfoot is a Keefe favorite – he’s trusted more
gcmgome
October 9, 2022 at 7:46 am
I cannot see both Robertson and Malgin in the opening night line up. Though they are left and right wingers respectively, with Malgin having experience at center, both players have made strong statements in camp.
The reality is that waiver eligible Malgin will not clear waivers while Robertson is waiver exempt. I simply cannot see the Leafs giving Malgin away in this manner when they have a simple solution to keep both players by assigning Robertson to the Marlies.
Old Prof
October 9, 2022 at 10:23 am
I agree – I don’t think they will put Malgin on waivers – he would be snapped up quickly – I don’t know what I would do.
