Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-1 Win Over the Red Wings

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 at Scotiabank Arena in their exhibition finale. Staking the team to the win was goalie Matt Murray, who made 18 saves. As well, both Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored two goals for the blue and white. Denis Malgin, who’s fighting for a roster spot, scored the other goal.

Takeaway One: Denis Malgin Deserves to Earn a Roster Spot Out of Preseason

Denis Malgin scored a highlight reel goal last night. If that goal – and his strong preseason play – isn’t enough to earn him a spot on this Maple Leafs’ roster, there’s something wrong. He’s done everything he could do to make the case that he deserves this opportunity. I’d honestly be surprised if he didn’t get a spot.

Malgin finished the pre-season with four goals. He once again played on a line with William Nylander, who had a couple of goals himself last night. Although I’m writing here about Malgin because he’s on the bubble, the truth is that Nylander was once again the best player on the ice. He’s been outstanding this preseason and looks to be in another gear in getting ready to play this regular season.

Denis Malgin, now with the Maple Leafs

Although Malgin might not have needed to score to earn a spot, he did score. He’s just looked solid and determined from day one. On this particular goal, he sped through and past the Red Wings’ defense and roofed a shot over the Red Wings goalie Jussi Olkinuora about halfway through the second period.

There were probably two jobs open for forwards, and I would have to pick Malgin and give the other job to Nick Robertson. Robertson has made his own strong case, and he’s looked so much better this season than he has during the past.

Even if Adam Gaudette (who was a favorite of mine when he signed with the team during the offseason) has to hit the waiver wire, I would still call the jobs for Robertson and Malgin.

Takeaway Two: The Power Play Lost Nothing: Matthews Scores at Will

With all the different lines and combinations that are necessary to create for the preseason search for who should make the team, one thing that’s been forgotten – until last night – was the Maple Leafs’ special teams. They were strong last season and they seem to have lost nothing this season.

Last night, special teams were simply unbelievable – both on the penalty kill and the power play. The power play went three-for-four, and the penalty kill scored a perfect five-for-five on the night.

Auston Matthews Toronto Maple Leafs NHL photo by Azadeh Kashani

Auston Matthews hadn’t scored this preseason – no problem. He canned a couple of goals last night. Both of them were on the power play. Listening to the post-game review on the radio, the commentators noted that Matthews’ first goal got a speeding ticket on the way to the back of the net.

Matthews was simply amazing on the night, but then most everyone looked good against the Red Wings’ future AHL team.

Takeaway Three: Matt Murray Was Amazingly Good

It’s only preseason, but both Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov have looked really good. Two nights ago, Samsonov played a strong game against an NHL-experienced Red Wings group. Today, although it wasn’t as formidable a team that Murray faced, he also looked really good.

Matt Murray leads Leafs out for warm-up



Final pre-season game coming up pic.twitter.com/UUkI8N5mum — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) October 8, 2022

Murray saw 19 shots and stopped all but one of them. He’s only given up two goals in three games played this preseason. His save percentage was .969 in those games. As I say, it’s preseason, but it was a good preseason for both goalies.

