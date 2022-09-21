Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Murray vs. Samsonov, Engvall & Liljegren

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs Quick Hits, I’ll look at which goalie will probably begin the season as the Maple Leafs’ starter. And, I’ll explain why I believe this will be the case.

Second, I’ll report that Pierre Engvall is likely to miss some time to begin the season. He’s been suffering from a nagging injury. Third, I’ll also report that Timothy Liljegren is suffering a similar fate.

What do these injuries mean for the Maple Leafs?

Quick Hit One: Why Matt Murray Will Be the Maple Leafs’ Starting Goalie Right Out of the Gate

It’s easy to look at both of the new Maple Leafs’ goalies as reclamation projects. But, to that misses that they are quite different. Because both goalies are so young, it could be that neither really has reached a point in their development where they’ve reached a peak.

Matt Murray is now 28 years old and Ilya Samsonov is now 25 years of age. But there’s one crucial difference. Murray has played 246 games, while Samsonov has played only 89 NHL games.

Ilya Samsonov, when he played with the Capitals

Goalies improve as they age because they become more experienced in things that make NHL goalies better. This includes pattern recognition (the same things happening over and over again). While Samsonov might have a higher ceiling than Murray, he might not yet be the better goalie.

Maple Leafs’ fans, unless something odd happens, should expect Murray to be the starting goalie out of the gate. He could falter; and, if he did, it’s Samsonov. Although Samsonov is only signed to a one-year contract, he might turn out to be a great pickup for the team. He’ll be given room to progress over the season, and I’m certain the Maple Leafs want to see exactly what they might have picked up.

If Samonov plays well, he might become one of the team’s best signings of the offseason. If he does, he’d also be signed to a bargain contract. That can’t hurt. It means issues next offseason, but that’s just that – an issue for next offseason.

Quick Hit Two: Pierre Engvall Might Miss Some Time with an Injury

During a recent episode of The DFO Rundown, Frank Seravalli reported that Pierre Engvall could miss some time because of a nagging injury.

As Seravalli noted: “I do think they have been dealing with a little bit of an injury up-front. I think Pierre Engvall has been a little bit banged up this summer and may miss a little bit of time. So that would be one way to manage their cap a little bit is if Engvall is out, but all is done is kick the can down the road.’

Pierre Engvall, Maple Leafs Young Guns RC

If Engvall will miss time, two things will likely happen. First, the team will miss him in the lineup. He had a career season in 2021-22. He scored 15 goals and added 20 assists (for 35 points). However, his offense was only secondary to his value on the team. Paired with center David Kampf, Engvall became part of a really strong third-line whose defense helped put out a lot of fires.

A second thing that will occur if Engvall missed time is that, if he goes on the LTIR (long-term injured reserve), the money saved could eventually turn into a Rasmus Sandin signing. At least, it will allow another player to be engaged in the team’s lineup.

Quick Hit Three: Timothy Liljegren Will Also Miss Training Camp

Engvall isn’t the only player who’ll miss training camp. Today it was reported that Timothy Liljegren was also expected to miss the Maple Leafs’ training camp with an undisclosed injury, according to a Chris Johnston (of Sportsnet) report.

Liljegren’s missed time will also factor into the team’s start of the season salary-cap compliance. That probably means at least two players will be saved from facing waivers as the team pares down its roster for opening night.

