Maple Leafs Miss on Mangiapane, Shift Focus to Waiting UFA

The Toronto Maple Leafs are actively looking to reshape their forward group but remain stuck in a holding pattern as they try to move out contracts to create the necessary cap space. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs are showing interest in free agent forward Jack Roslovic, who is reportedly waiting to see if Toronto can make room for him.

Roslovic, a right-handed shot with ties to Auston Matthews from their time together at the U.S. National Development Program, is viewed as a potential fit to help fill the gap left by Mitch Marner’s likely departure. While Toronto has managed to build a more balanced defense and effective goaltending tandem, their forward group is in transition, with an increasing need for depth and identity beyond their remaining stars.

The focus has shifted to Roslovic because the Leafs apparently swung and missed on a different forward first.

The Leafs also reportedly had discussions about Andrew Mangiapane but struck out when they couldn’t move quickly enough to shed salary. Mangiapane chose not to wait while Toronto explored trade options to free up space. Players like David Kämpf and Calle Järnkrok are believed to be potential trade candidates as the Leafs attempt to clear contracts before making additions.

The Maple Leafs appear determined to spread the offensive responsibilities across the lineup rather than relying on one-for-one replacements for Marner. But until they create cap flexibility, key targets like Roslovic remain on hold.

The next steps could come down to whether the front office can move bodies out to bring new ones in.

