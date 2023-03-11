Maple Leafs Meet Oilers in Revenge Game: Who Will Win?

Tonight’s hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs should be exciting. Two talented teams go head-to-head, and there’s a history of rivalry and revenge on the line.

The game features Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews facing off. Both have impressive on-ice skills. However, the Maple Leafs might have something to prove. They went into Edmonton, and the Oilers defeated them soundly by a score of 5-2.

So the Oilers know that can beat the Maple Leafs. But can the Maple Leafs switch that narrative?

Related: MAPLE LEAFS SHOULD TRY MATTHEWS & NYLANDER ON THE PENALTY KILL

Both the Oilers and the Maple Leafs Have Key Players

Anything can happen in sports. How will the Maple Leafs respond to their previous loss? Or will the Oilers beat them again?

McDavid scores 50 goals NHL

One highlight of the game will be watching two of the NHL’s top players in Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews face off against each other. Both have unique talents and bring excitement to the game, so it could be a great show and well worth watching.

Matthews Is Having a “Down” Season

Matthews is having a bit of a down season. He hasn’t been performing at his usual levels. Perhaps it’s his injury concerns or perhaps he’s changing his game to help his team to win more games. However, he’s still a top player in the league and has the potential to turn things around at any moment.

Recently, he’s starting to pick up his game. In his most recent game against the New Jersey Devils, he scored the game-winning goal on a power play. That’s the kind of clutch scoring he’s known for.

Connor McDavid Auston Matthews Olympics

In Matthews’ last five games, he’s been performing well. He’s scored three goals and added five points. His on-ice success is critical to the team’s overall success. In 57 games so far, he’s scored 29 goals and added 33 assists (for 62 points). He has the potential to take over any game he plays.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Jarnkrok & Kampf Are Underappreciated

McDavid Is NOT Having a Down Season

To say that Connor McDavid isn’t having a down season is an understatement. In fact, he’s been having an incredible season. To date, he’s put up 124 points. That’s remarkable.

For McDavid, that represents a new career high in points and he’s done it in just 65 games. He has been on a crazy scoring streak over the past 11 games. In those games, he’s tallied an incredible 12 goals and 27 points.

McDavid’s performance this season puts his offensive pace on track to potentially reach 160 points. If he did, that would be the most since Mario Lemieux’s 161 in 1995-96. His contributions to the Oilers’ success can’t be understated, and he is (to my mind) the best player in the NHL today.

So Which Team Will Win Tonight?

It will be exciting to see whether McDavid or Matthews will come out on top tonight. Both teams have strong offenses, but likely the Maple Leafs play better defense. It should be an exciting and competitive game regardless of who’s favored.

Two of the top players in the NHL will be on the ice at the same time, and that always makes for a great game. Both McDavid and Matthews are worth the price of admission.

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

The Oilers have been playing very well lately, and are coming off a great come-from-behind effort to beat the Boston Bruins on their home ice. The Oilers have actually been better on the road than at home this season, which could work to their advantage in this game.

On the other hand, the Maple Leafs have a strong offense led by Marner, Nylander, Matthews and others. They have been playing well at home this season and will also be looking to avenge their recent loss to the Oilers.

We’ll see later today.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Jake McCabe: What Does He Add to the Team?