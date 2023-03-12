Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 7-4 Win Over the Oilers

I have to admit that I was looking forward to last night’s game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers. I’m certain the rest of Leafs Nation was as well. Not only were two of the best players in the NHL – Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl coming to Toronto – but they brought with them a number of former Maple Leafs as well. These former Maple Leafs’ players included former fan favorites Zach Hyman and Jack Campbell (who backed up Stuart Skinner) and not-so-fan-favorite Cody Ceci.
No surprise, the game itself was a high-scoring affair. It also included a feverish comeback by the home team. In the end, the Maple Leafs came back from a 3-1 deficit to win 7-4 in front of a packed Scotiabank Arena. The game was far from perfect, but it was hugely exciting. It had to be worth the price of admission for fans.
The Maple Leafs got two goals from Noel Acciari and John Tavares, and one each from Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Auston Matthews.
Takeaway One: Mitch Marner Carried the Maple Leafs to This Win
Mitch Marner was the player of the game. When his team was trailing 3-1, he came up huge and scored one of the best goals I’ve ever seen him score. He intercepted an untimely pass from Ryan McLeod right in front of the Oilers’ net. Then he swirled from back to front, moved from backhand to forehand, and faked Skinner completely out.
It was Marner’s 24th goal of the season, and it absolutely kick-started the Maple Leafs’ comeback. He wasn’t even finished. He stole another puck, this time off Nick Bjugstad, and fed teammate William Nylander perfectly. It was Nylander’s 34th goal of the season and tied the game 3-3.
Marner wasn’t even through then. He kept making dazzling play after dazzling play. He also set up John Tavares for the 5-3 goal, earning his third point of the final seven minutes of the middle period. On the night, Marner scored a goal and added three assists. He simply seems to be running the offensive show for the Maple Leafs. In my mind, he took over this game at the exact time his team needed him to.
Related: MAPLE LEAFS QUICK HITS: BUILDING THE DEFENCE, BUNTING & SAMSONOV
Takeaway Two: The Maple Leafs’ Fourth Line Played Great All Night
The Maple Leafs’ fourth line was nothing less than amazing. They deserve any recognition they got for their performance in this game. In the first period alone, although they didn’t play a ton of minutes, they were all over the Oilers in their defensive end. This kind of play has to be exactly what general manager Kyle Dubas envisioned when he tried to build a solid fourth line during the offseason.
This line of Zach Aston-Reese, David Kampf, and Noel Acciari doesn’t play many minutes, but they can take over a game. Acciari scored the first and the last Maple Leafs’ goal of the game. He also led his team with five hits. Kampf and ZAR played solid defense. Their strong start to the game was a key factor in the Leafs’ win.
Acciari has fit in perfectly since being acquired from the St. Louis Blues. He seems to have built instant chemistry with both Kampf and ZAR on the fourth line. Tonight the Maple Leafs benefitted from the depth and contributions of all four lines. But the strong play of their fourth line was one of the keys.
Related: Maple Leafs Meet Oilers in Revenge Game: Who Will Win?
Takeaway Three: Auston Matthews Had a Goal and an Assist in the Win
Although it seemed at the start of the game that Auston Matthews was going to take a back seat to Connor McDavid, in the end, he came through to help carry the game. He was a big part of the comeback and scored a goal and added an assist. With this goal, Matthews reached 30 goals for the season. It’s his seventh season and the seventh consecutive 30-plus goal season he’s had. Every season so far – 30 goals!
If he scores 30 goals or more next season, he’ll match Pat LaFontaine’s record of eight for the most consecutive 30-goal seasons by a United States-born player. He’d also match Darryl Sittler’s record for the most seasons in a row with 30 goals in Maple Leafs’ history.
Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Odd Lineup, Matthews vs McDavid
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Capitals Sign Trevor van Riemsdyk to a 3-Year Contract Extension
The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year contract extension.
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Chuck Fletcher Fired by Flyers, Daniel Briere Takes Over
Chuck Fletcher has been fired as the Philadelphia Flyers GM and President, with Daniel...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Oilers Looked at Chychrun and Gudas Before Pivoting to Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers had a number of hooks in the water during trade deadline...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Maple Leafs Put O’Reilly on LTIR; Tavares Day-to-Day
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost not one, but two centers in a deflating loss...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Canucks Could Still Move Miller, Boeser, Myers, & Ekman-Larsson
The Vancouver Canucks could revisit the idea of trading some of the team's biggest...
-
James van Riemsdyk Not Traded Despite Red Wings Rumors
James van Riemsdyk was not traded despite last-minute rumors that he was going to...
-
Penguins Trade for Dmitry Kulikov from the Anaheim Ducks
The Pittsburgh Penguins are sending Brock McGinn and a 3rd-round pick to Anaheim Ducks...
-
What’s Happening with a Possible Joel Edmundson Trade
NHL trade talk rumors continue to surround Joel Edmundson. Will health concerns be the...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
Pingback: Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 7-4 Win Over the Oilers Its Playoff Hockey Fantasy Hockey News - Its Playoff Hockey
Al Mac
March 12, 2023 at 5:16 am
This is what the Leafs can look like when most of the team is competing. They obviously came to win and win they did.
Sure, it wasn’t text book hockey by any means, but with nearly the entire team onboard, they kept to their game and provided push back when down. Of course, as you say, with Marner leading the way. Marner has been carrying the core for awhile now. That goal to start things off was a beauty. Likely the best goal I’ve ever seen him score.
Both Acciari and McCabe have fit in seamlessly. Completely changing the dynamics of the bottom six and D. Still not sure what role Gustafsson will play as he seems nothing more than a spare at the moment. He hasn’t nearly integrated as well or earned a spot in the lineup like the others acquired.
Looking forward to ROR coming back before the end of the season and a more consistent team effort game by game. Leafs can be competitive, and they don’t look nearly as soft as they did a month ago.