Maple Leafs May Jump on Opportunity to Add Puck-Moving D-Man

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be poised for another offseason shakeup on the blue line. Despite carrying nine NHL-caliber defensemen, Toronto has been linked to top free agent Matt Grzelcyk, a puck-moving defenseman who could help address the team’s struggles breaking out of their own zone. If not Grzecky, GM Brad Treliving has made it known he’s keeping his eyes peeled and ready to make a move if an opportunity strikes.

In a recent interview on the 100% Hockey podcast, NHL agent Darren Ferris revealed that he recently discussed with Toronto one of his clients. Many believe that to be Grzelcyk.

Meanwhile, NHL insider James Mirtle of The Athletic suggests the Leafs could trade a more defensive-minded player to make room for a more offensively talented blueliner. He wrote, “Part of the reason they got hemmed in against the Panthers in the playoffs was their inability to handle Florida’s forecheck.”

There were loose rumors linking the Leafs to Erik Karlsson, but that’s no longer on the table, if it ever was. Meanwhile, among the likely candidates, Brandon Carlo’s name has already surfaced in trade rumors, despite being just recently added at the trade deadline.

Some wondered if Carlo would go for a forward, but the narrative has pivoted a touch. While the Leafs aren’t closed off to adding another legitimate top-six winger, the priority might be getting more mobile from the back end, adding someone who can score and make up for some of the lost offense that left when Mitch Marner was traded.

Carlo, now in the fifth year of his six-year, $24.6 million contract, could become a valuable trade chip to bring in scoring or a top-six forward. Toronto is also reportedly interested in adding forward depth, with names like Jack Roslovic mentioned in trade discussions.

With training camp approaching, Treliving says this is the roster that might head into camp. However, it is believed the Maple Leafs’ roster is far from finalized. If the team signs Grzelcyk to a PTO or a cost-effective deal, Toronto could take a calculated risk that reshapes both its defensive and offensive balance ahead of the new season.

