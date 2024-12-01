3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-3 Victory Over the Lightning

In Auston Matthews’ much-anticipated return to the lineup, the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Joseph Woll delivered a stellar 38-save performance, while Nick Robertson, John Tavares, Matthew Knies, William Nylander, and Chris Tanev provided key goals. Here are three takeaways from the game:
Takeaway One: Matthews’ Return Makes a Difference: He Sparks the Leafs
Auston Matthews didn’t take long to make his presence felt, registering an assist on William Nylander’s empty-net goal. After missing nine games with an upper-body injury, Matthews looked sharp. He immediately elevated the Maple Leafs’ offensive threat. His return also boosts team morale and lineup stability as Toronto prepares for a crucial stretch of games.
Matthews didn’t quite look up to speed yet. However, he didn’t look bad either. He won face-offs and made a difference on both offense and defense.
Takeaway Two: Joseph Woll Stands Tall in Net
Joseph Woll’s 38-save effort was critical in securing the win. Despite Toronto building a 4-0 lead, Woll faced relentless pressure in the third period as Tampa Bay scored three goals in just over six minutes. Woll’s composure in the final moments was critical in holding off the Lightning’s late surge, reinforcing his growing role as a reliable option in the net.
The 5-3 score doesn’t show Woll’s strength in the crease. He made a difference early on and well into the game. The Lightning put the pressure on and scored three goals in the final period. But, each of the last two goals was with a man advantage. It’s hard to fault Woll for any goals he let in – bad bounces off two skates.
Takeaway Three: Maple Leafs Secondary Scoring Comes Alive
Chris Tanev and Nick Robertson were among the standout players in a game where Toronto’s depth players made a significant impact. Tanev contributed a goal and an assist, while Robertson ended a 19-game goal drought with a timely second-period tally. The resurgence of secondary scoring will be vital for the Leafs as they look to balance their attack.
It was good for Maple Leafs fans to see Robertson score. It was like a burden was lifted off his shoulders. He did play a great game, as he’s played good games over the span he hasn’t scored. Robertson was obvious on the ice and tonight. He made a positive difference in what was going on.
What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?
The Maple Leafs return to Scotiabank Arena on Monday to kick off a three-game homestand, starting with the Chicago Blackhawks. With Matthews back in the lineup and Woll showcasing strong form, Toronto will aim to build momentum and gain points in the standings.
The Maple Leafs’ ability to secure wins without sacrificing defensive stability is becoming a trend, and Matthews’ return only adds to their offensive firepower. Can Toronto maintain this balance and continue its ascent in the standings? Monday’s game will be another crucial test.
